Comintelli AB: Comintelli Signs Agreement With New North American Customer

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Comintelli AB (publ), a provider of the software platform Intelligence2day® for market intelligence and analysis, has signed a one-year license agreement with a North American technology company. The order value is USD 70k, which corresponds to ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue).

"This agreement marks an important milestone in our SaaS journey and strengthens our position in the North American market," says Jesper Martell, CEO of Comintelli. "The technology industry is a strategically important industry for us and we see a strong demand for our solution among technology companies in North America."

The customer, whose name is not being disclosed, has chosen Intelligence2day® to get a comprehensive overview of the market and to be able to make more data-driven decisions.

"We are pleased to welcome this world-leading technology company to our customer portfolio," says Jesper Martell. "They have high demands on their information management and we are proud to have been able to meet these demands."

