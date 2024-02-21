Iran Mercantile Exchange facilitates trading of USD3B worth of commodities in 1 month

(MENAFN) During the previous Iranian calendar month, which concluded on February 19, the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) facilitated the trading of 14,158,727 tons of commodities and 337 vehicles, amounting to a total trading value exceeding USD3 billion on its physical market.



These figures represent growths of 1.2 percent in volume and 14.6 percent in the value of trades in comparison to the preceding month.



According to the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange's metals and minerals trading floor witnessed transactions involving 11,508,886 tons of commodities and 337 vehicles, valued at more than USD2 billion.



Notable items traded on this floor included cement, iron ore, steel, sponge iron, zinc, copper, aluminum, cast iron, molybdenum concentrate, precious metals concentrate, and vehicles.



Additionally, the IME recorded the trade of 2,442,645 tons of commodities, valued at over USD1 billion, across both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor.



Products traded on this floor encompassed bitumen, vacuum bottom, polymeric products, lube cut, chemicals, sulfur, oil, petroleum products, feedstocks, and waterproofing materials.



Furthermore, the IME's side market facilitated the trading of 116,215 tons of goods during the same period.



As previously noted, over the course of the recent Iranian calendar week, which concluded on Friday, the Iran Mercantile Exchange facilitated the trading of 3,180,635 tons of commodities, amounting to a total trading value exceeding USD731 million on its physical market.

