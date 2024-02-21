GASTAT: Saudi Arabia's non-oil shipments rise by 12 percent in December 2023

(MENAFN) In December 2023, official data unveiled a significant 12 percent surge in Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year.



The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) disclosed that the total value of non-oil exports during December reached SR26.5 billion (USD7.07 billion), representing a notable increase from the SR23.6 billion recorded in the same period a year earlier.



As part of its concerted efforts to diversify the economy away from oil dependency, Saudi Arabia places a paramount emphasis on strengthening the non-oil private sector, a strategic objective closely aligned with the overarching goals outlined in Vision 2030.



Pointing out the diversification drive, the report emphasized the pivotal role of chemical and allied products, which constituted the predominant portion of exported non-oil goods in December, accounting for 32.4 percent of the total non-oil merchandise exports.



Furthermore, GASTAT underscored a noteworthy development in the trade dynamics, as the ratio of non-oil exports to imports surged to 43.8 percent in December compared to the corresponding month in 2022.



This positive trend was chiefly fueled by a 12 percent rise in non-oil exports, while imports experienced a contrasting 7.1 percent decline during the same period. Such trends reflect Saudi Arabia's continued efforts to bolster its trade balance and reduce reliance on oil revenues as it strides towards economic diversification and sustainable growth outlined in its ambitious Vision 2030 agenda.

