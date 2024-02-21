Boeing denounces major oil companies for inadequate sustainable jet fuel production

(MENAFN) Boeing, the prominent US aircraft manufacturer, has criticized the world's largest oil companies for their insufficient efforts in producing sustainable jet fuel, expressing mounting frustration within the aviation industry over the limited availability of such fuel.



Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), derived from waste oils and agricultural feedstock, has the potential to slash carbon emissions from air travel by up to 80 percent, as indicated by the airline sector. Given the industry's ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, a significant escalation in SAF production is imperative.



Currently, global supply of SAF, widely known as sustainable fuel, barely satisfies 1 percent of the aviation industry's demands.



Robert Boyd, Boeing's head of sustainability for the Asia-Pacific region, emphasized the urgent need for major oil producers to intensify their efforts and ramp up production during the Singapore Airshow on Tuesday. He underscored that these companies "need to lean in harder" to bolster SAF production and support the aviation sector's endeavors to combat climate change.



According to Mr. Boyd, smaller and less-established green fuel producers like Neste Oyj and SkyNRG BV are making more significant strides in developing the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry compared to well-resourced companies such as Exxon Mobil.



“I don’t think they’re doing enough,” he made this statement regarding the traditional energy sector.



The insufficient availability of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) has emerged as a prominent topic of discussion at the air show. Increasing the supply of SAF is crucial for making it more cost-effective for airlines.



Currently, conventional jet fuel stands as one of the largest expenses for airlines, with SAF costing three to five times more. To facilitate aviation's transition to net zero emissions, significant investment is necessary, amounting to as much as USD5 trillion by 2050. A substantial portion of this investment is required to enhance sustainable fuel production, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).



Willie Walsh, the chief of IATA, stressed the importance of oil producers stepping up their efforts to produce more low-emissions aviation fuel during the air show on Monday.

