South Africa sets national, provincial elections for May 29

(MENAFN) Late Tuesday, the presidency of South Africa announced that the country will conduct national and provincial elections on May 29, aligning with celebrations marking 30 years of freedom and democracy.



Leader Cyril Ramaphosa convened a meeting with the nation's nine premiers and the Independent Electoral Commission to evaluate the state of preparedness for the upcoming general elections.



“Beyond the fulfilment of our constitutional obligation, these upcoming elections are also a celebration of our democratic journey and a determination of the future that we all desire,’’ Ramaphosa stated.



South Africa achieved its freedom in 1994 following the demise of the racially oppressive apartheid system, which subjected Blacks and non-whites to segregation and humiliation for decades. The nation held its inaugural democratic elections in 1994, electing Nelson Mandela as its first democratically chosen Black president.



Currently, President Cyril Ramaphosa, aged 71, represents the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, which has held power since 1994. Ramaphosa faces formidable competition from opposition parties, posing a potential challenge to the ANC's parliamentary majority.



The Democratic Alliance, the second-largest political party in parliament, and the Economic Freedom Fighters, the third-largest party, stand as prominent rivals to the ANC. Both opposition parties have launched their election manifestos as part of their campaign strategies.

