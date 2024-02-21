Boeing gets big deal with Thai Airways to buy Dreamliner at Singapore Air Show

(MENAFN) Boeing made a significant announcement on Tuesday, revealing that Thai Airways had placed an order for 45 Dreamliner aircraft, marking the first major deal unveiled by the American aerospace manufacturer at the Singapore Air Show. This agreement stands out among several others announced on the opening day of Asia's largest aviation exhibition, where the European Airbus group showcased its "A350-1000" aircraft, and China presented its inaugural passenger aircraft.



With its C919 aircraft, Beijing aims to challenge the long-standing dominance of Airbus and Boeing in the aviation sector while reducing its reliance on external technology. Thai Airways' order for 45 Dreamliner aircraft, along with Royal Brunei Airlines' purchase of four 787 aircraft, underscores Boeing's continued success in securing deals with prominent airlines.



Although the financial terms of these agreements were not disclosed, the potential value of Thai Airways' order could amount to USD13.16 billion based on price lists. However, customers typically receive discounts when ordering a large number of aircraft. Thai Airways CEO Chai Imsiri emphasized that the purchased planes would be equipped with advanced fuel-efficient engines, aligning with the airline's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability.



Chai expressed confidence that the acquisition of the 787 Dreamliner aircraft would yield substantial benefits for Thai Airways' customers and contribute to the growth of the country's economy. The strategic investment in modern and fuel-efficient aircraft reflects the airline's commitment to enhancing its operational efficiency and passenger experience while positioning itself for long-term success in the competitive global aviation market.

