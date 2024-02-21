Japan issues warning to TEPCO over Fukushima nuclear plant water leak

(MENAFN) Media reports indicate that on Tuesday, the Japanese government issued a strong warning to the Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) following a leak of contaminated water from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.



According to a report from a Japan-based magazine, Economy, Trade, and Industry Minister Ken Saito emphasized the criticality of safety throughout the decommissioning process. He underscored that “even a single mistake could result in a loss of trust from the local community and society,”



The warning issued by the Japanese government follows a February 7 incident involving a leak of 5.5 tons of water containing radioactive materials, which was attributed to worker error.



Even though TEPCO asserts that the leak posed no threat to workers or the environment, concerns persist regarding the company's capacity to safely oversee the decommissioning process. These concerns were exacerbated by a safety violation last October, where workers were exposed to radioactive waste, raising doubts about TEPCO's commitment to safe practices.



The Japanese government and TEPCO confront ongoing challenges in balancing decommissioning efforts with environmental and public safety considerations.



Japan initiated the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the plant in August, a move that drew strong objections from China and opposition parties in South Korea and the Solomon Islands. The debate surrounding the water release underscores the importance of transparency and adherence to rigorous safety protocols.



In response to Tokyo's decision to proceed with the water release, Beijing imposed a ban on seafood imports from Japan.



Over the course of a 30-year period, the plant is expected to discharge more than 1 million tons of treated wastewater, further intensifying concerns surrounding environmental and public health implications.

MENAFN21022024000045015839ID1107879421