Secure Access Service Edge Market Size To Worth USD 9.06 Billion By 2030 With A 25 % CAGR

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Secure Access Service Edge Market report thoroughly examines the present condition of the market and provides an insightful analysis of its future prospects. It encompasses projections for market size, growth rate, industry trends and segmentation, along with an assessment of potential drivers or constraints that may influence the market's trajectory. These predictions are formulated by considering a range of factors, including economic indicators, industry share, and historical data. By leveraging this outlook, businesses can identify promising growth opportunities and potential risks within the industry.

The global Secure Access Service Edge market size valued ata USD 1.9 billion in 2023,and is projected to reach USD 9.06 billion by 2030,registering a CAGR of 25 % from 2024 to 2030.

Key companies profiled in Secure Access Service Edge market: Akamai Technologies Bitglass Cato Networks Cisco Systems Cloudflare Forcepoint Fortinet Menlo Security Microsoft Corporation Netskope Netsurion Open Systems Palo Alto Networks Perimeter 81 Proofpoint Symantec Versa Networks VMware Wandera Zscaler and other.

Recent Developments:

September 20, 2023- Akamai partners with Corero Network Security to improve DDoS protection for enterprises Akamai announced a global partnership with Corero Network Security, the specialists in distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection solutions.

February 6, 2024 – Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced a new compact, ruggedized appliance explicitly built to deliver enhanced secure networking capabilities and 5G connectivity to operational technology (OT) environments. Backed by the latest, fifth-generation Fortinet Security Processing Unit (SP5), the Forti Gate Rugged 70G with 5G Dual Modem provides unparalleled networking performance, cutting-edge Forti Guard AI-Powered Security Services, and high availability through a 5G dual modem to address a variety of use cases in harsh, remote environments, including full-service remote ATMs within the banking industry.

Secure Access Service Edge Market Research Methodology

Dividing the Global Secure Access Service Edge Market by Product types and Application

Secure Access Service Edge Market by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Secure Access Service Edge Market by Component

Solution

Service

Regional Outlook of Global Secure Access Service Edge

North America has dominated the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) industry. This dominance is due to a variety of variables. To begin, North America has a high number of technologically perceptive organizations that are early adopters of new networking and security technologies, such as SASE. These organizations frequently have the means and knowledge to invest in and implement advanced SASE solutions to satisfy their changing business requirements. Second, the regulatory environment in North America, particularly in the United States, places a high value on data security and privacy, prompting organizations to invest in robust security solutions like SASE to comply with regulations such as HIPAA, GDPR, and various industry-specific mandates.

