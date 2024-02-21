Sachet Packaging Market Industry Development Trends To Reach $15.5 Bn By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- alliedmarketresearch

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The sachet packaging market size was valued at $9.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $15.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Sachet packaging refers to a line of pipes, or channel or method to carry something from one place to another. Pipelines are needed to transport raw materials from the areas of production, which are sometimes very remote, to the refineries and chemical plants. it moves the finished products to gasoline terminals, natural gas power plants and other end users.

Download PDF Sample Report @

There is a rapidly growing need for the safe and cost-effective transportation of hazardous chemicals and petroleum products; raise public awareness of the environmental impact of pipeline and their support in reducing GHG emissions; depletion of freshwater resources and government investment in wastewater treatment plants to treat wastewater reuse and reduce water pollution; importance to data management, information and communication technology development, and security management to protect pipeline transportation against sabotage and military raids in wartime.

Population growth has a positive effect on the growing demand for various daily products such as water, milk and petroleum products such as kerosene, diesel and gasoline which are expected to generate potential opportunities for the sachet packaging market during the forecast period.

Request for Customization @

In addition, lack of man power and raw materials affected the supply chain of the global market. However, the sachet packaging market is projected to cover from the 1st quarter of 2023, due to the reduced restrictions and reopening of the global sachet packaging industry. Moreover, in 2021, with the availability of vaccine against COVID-19, is expected to gradually witness sachet packaging market growth.

Major players are adopting product launch and acquisition as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of sachet packaging market. For instance, in June 2021, Constantia flexibles acquired Propak is a leading player in the European snacks market. This acquisition aims in improving the packaging solutions portfolio of the company. Key players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the sachet packaging market opportunity.

Enquire Before Buying:

Leading Market Players

.Amcor Plc

.ProAmpac Holdings LLC

.constantia flexibles

.Huhtamaki Group

.Sonoco Products Company

.Mondi Group

.Sealed Air

.Coveris

.Clondalkin Group

.Syntegon Technology GmbH



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 5038946022

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn