The Israeli shekel experienced a notable decline against both the US dollar and the European euro, depreciating by 1 percent and 1.2 percent respectively, driven by the release of Israel's GDP data for the final quarter of 2023. At the close of trading on Tuesday, the exchange rate stood at 3.66 shekels to the dollar and 3.97 shekels to the euro, reflecting the impact of the economic contraction on currency markets.



The contraction in Israel's economy was starkly illustrated by data released by the Israeli Bureau of Statistics on Monday, which revealed a substantial 20 percent decline in GDP during the last quarter of 2023. This contraction occurred against the backdrop of a conflict initiated by Tel Aviv in the Gaza Strip, which further exacerbated economic challenges.



According to the Bureau of Statistics, the contraction was widespread across all sectors, with investment levels plummeting by 70 percent, contributing significantly to the overall economic downturn. Private consumption also experienced a notable decline, contracting by 27 percent in the fourth quarter, while public consumption saw an even more pronounced decrease of approximately 90 percent on an annual basis.



The data paints a grim picture of the economic challenges facing Israel, with the contraction in GDP reflecting the severe impact of both internal and external factors on the country's economic performance. As policymakers grapple with the fallout from the economic downturn, there is heightened urgency to implement measures to stimulate growth and address the underlying structural issues contributing to the contraction. The weakening of the Israeli shekel against major currencies underscores the market's reaction to the economic data and the uncertainty surrounding the country's economic outlook amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions and domestic challenges.

