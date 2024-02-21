India intends to invest USD26B in nuclear power to improve clean electricity output

(MENAFN) According to sources within the Indian government who spoke to Reuters, India is gearing up to attract investments totaling USD26 billion in nuclear energy, marking a significant step towards ramping up electricity generation from environmentally friendly sources devoid of carbon dioxide emissions. This initiative represents a pioneering endeavor in India, as it seeks to forge partnerships with the private sector to foster investment in the nuclear energy sector, which currently contributes only a small fraction to the nation's overall electricity production.



The proposed investments are poised to play a pivotal role in India's ambitious target of generating 50 percent of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, up from the current 42 percent. This strategic move underscores India's commitment to transitioning towards cleaner energy alternatives to mitigate environmental impact and combat climate change.



In pursuit of this objective, the Indian government is engaged in discussions with five prominent private companies, including Reliance Industries, Tata Power, Adani Power, and Vedanta, with the aim of securing investments totaling approximately 440 billion rupees (equivalent to around USD5.30 billion) from each company. These discussions reflect a concerted effort to leverage private sector expertise and capital to bolster the nation's nuclear energy capabilities.



The envisioned investments are slated to facilitate the construction of new nuclear power generation capacity amounting to up to 11,000 MW by 2040, in addition to augmenting the existing capabilities of the state-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India. By fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors, India aims to accelerate the development and deployment of nuclear energy infrastructure, thereby advancing its energy security objectives and fostering sustainable economic growth.



Overall, India's ambitious endeavor to attract significant investments in nuclear energy signifies a transformative shift towards cleaner and more sustainable electricity generation, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change and promote environmental stewardship. As the nation charts its course towards a greener future, these investments are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping India's energy landscape and driving progress towards its renewable energy targets.

