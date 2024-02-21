European stocks fall amid fears about wage, interest rate adjustment

(MENAFN) In early trading on Tuesday, European stocks experienced a slight decline, as investors turned their attention to the potential impact of a wage settlement in the eurozone, dampening expectations for interest rate cuts. Additionally, China's decision to lower mortgage interest rates failed to generate optimism in the market. The European STOXX 600 index slipped by 0.1 percent at the start of the session, following a previous session where it had reached its highest levels in over two years.



Market observers are closely monitoring the forthcoming data on negotiated wages in the Eurozone for the final quarter. The European Central Bank considers wage adjustments as a critical factor in its decision-making process regarding interest rate adjustments. Any developments in this regard could have significant implications for monetary policy and market sentiment.



The basic resources sector witnessed a decline of 1.8 percent, driven by a drop in copper prices and the impact of a strengthening dollar. Concerns about demand prospects in China added further pressure on the market, especially after cuts in consumer mortgage rates failed to stimulate sentiment.



In terms of individual companies, Air Liquide emerged as a notable performer, with its stock surging by 6.2 percent and claiming the top spot on the STOXX 600 index. This surge followed the announcement by the French industrial gases company of operating profits that exceeded expectations for the full year. The company's robust performance indicated that it had successfully achieved its profit target for the year 2025, bolstering investor confidence in its future prospects.



Overall, the fluctuation in European stocks reflects the complex interplay of various factors, including economic data releases, central bank policies, and corporate earnings reports. Investors remain vigilant in assessing these developments and adjusting their positions accordingly in response to evolving market conditions.

MENAFN21022024000045015682ID1107879393