2 men receive murder charges after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

(MENAFN) Following the fatal shooting that occurred during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade on February 14th in Kansas City, Missouri, two men have been charged with murder, while a woman lost her life and 22 others sustained injuries in the incident.



Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays face charges of second-degree murder along with other gun-related counts, according to prosecutors. Both individuals have been hospitalized since the shooting took place.



The charges against Miller and Mays come subsequent to the arrest of two juveniles last week on charges related to possession of firearms and resisting arrest.



Prosecutors have indicated that these charges against the two men are separate from those against the juveniles and have hinted at the possibility of further charges being brought forth in connection with the incident.



"I do want you to understand - we seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day - every single one," Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker made remarks during a news conference held on Tuesday.



"So while we're not there yet on every single individual, we're going to get there."



Authorities have indicated that the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving multiple individuals.



The incident unfolded in the vicinity of Union Station, a notable landmark in Kansas City, following a parade that attracted a large crowd of fans who had congregated to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.



In a statement released by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office, the charges were formally announced: "According to court records, the defendants attended a Super Bowl parade and rally on 14 February and were armed with firearms. A verbal altercation occurred and gunfire broke out with no regard for thousands of other individuals in the area."

