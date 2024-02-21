UK trident missile fails during test launch, crashes off Florida coast

(MENAFN) During a rare test launch by a British nuclear submarine, a Trident missile experienced a misfire and crashed into the ocean off the coast of Florida, dealing an embarrassing setback to the Royal Navy. The Ministry of Defence confirmed on Tuesday night that an "anomaly" had occurred during the drill involving HMS Vanguard.



However, a spokesperson emphasized that despite the incident, the nuclear deterrent, which is the cornerstone of the UK's defenses, "remains safe, secure and effective."



The recent fault during the test-firing of the Trident missile is attributed to the nature of the exercise, with sources suggesting that the launch would likely have been successful had it been conducted with a live nuclear warhead. The incident, which occurred on January 30, was first disclosed by a UK-based news agency, which also reported that Defence Secretary Grant Shapps was present onboard the submerged submarine at the time.



This marks the second consecutive Trident missile failure for the Royal Navy's aging nuclear weapons fleet, following a similar issue during a test-firing in 2016. The UK maintains four nuclear-armed submarines, with the responsibility of ensuring that at least one vessel is continuously at sea to deter potential nuclear threats, particularly from adversaries like Russia, and to be prepared to respond swiftly in the event of a nuclear attack against the UK or its allies.



According to reports, the Trident 2 missile was successfully propelled from underwater into the air using compressed gas in the launch tube, before encountering the fault during the test sequence.

