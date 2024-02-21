Iran’s output of iron ore pellet sees 7.7 percent surge in 10 months

(MENAFN) According to recent data published by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), the production of iron ore pellet in Iran witnessed a notable increase of 7.7 percent during the initial ten months of the ongoing Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21, 2023, to January 20, 2024. This growth is compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting a significant upturn in the country's iron ore pellet output.



The ISPA's statistics reveal that Iran's iron ore pellet production surged to 48.853 million tons during the initial ten months of the current year, marking a substantial rise from the 45.375 million tons recorded during the same timeframe in the preceding year. This increase underscores a robust expansion in Iran's iron ore pellet manufacturing sector, which plays a pivotal role in the country's steel industry and broader economy.



The rise in iron ore pellet production reflects ongoing efforts and investments aimed at enhancing Iran's mineral processing capabilities and expanding its capacity in the steel production chain. As a key component in steel manufacturing, iron ore pellets are essential for producing high-quality steel products used in various industries, including construction, automotive, and infrastructure development.



The sustained growth in Iran's iron ore pellet output signifies the country's commitment to capitalizing on its abundant mineral resources and leveraging them to drive economic growth and industrial development. Moreover, it underscores Iran's resilience and adaptability amid evolving global economic dynamics and challenges in the international market for steel and related commodities.

