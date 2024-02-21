FuboTV files antitrust lawsuit against Disney, FOX, Warner Bros. Discovery

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, FuboTV, a US-based streaming television services provider, revealed that it filed an antitrust lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company, FOX Corp., Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., as well as their associated entities.



The lawsuit contends that these vertically-integrated media conglomerates have been involved in a prolonged effort to obstruct Fubo's sports-focused streaming business, causing substantial damage to both Fubo and consumers, as outlined in a statement.



“For decades, Defendants have leveraged their iron grip on sports content to extract billions of dollars in supra-competitive profits," the statement pointed out.



"Each of these companies has consistently engaged in anticompetitive practices that aim to monopolize the market, stifle any form of competition, create higher pricing for subscribers and cheat consumers from deserved choice. By joining together to exclusively reserve the rights to distribute a specialized live sports package, we believe these corporations are erecting insurmountable barriers that will effectively block any new competitors from entering the market," it further mentioned.



In its complaint, FuboTV stipulated that it necessitates the imposition of restrictions on the defendants to proceed with the case. These restrictions include ensuring economic parity in licensing terms and seeking substantial damages from the defendants.

