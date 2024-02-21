QFMA Organises Training Course On Financial Risk Management

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) organised a specialised training program for its staff on the importance of“Enhancing Awareness of Financial Risk Management.”

This training program comes in line with the Authority's strategy and the Human Resources Department's plan to train all the staff of the Authority, and to support and reenforce a“positive culture” towards the risk management process, with a view to keeping pace with the requirements and instructions of the regulatory authorities in this regard, and to align with the developments taking place in the international standards and the growing diversity in financial products and customer requirements.

The Director of the Human Resources Department at the Qatar Financial Markets Authority, Mazyuna Al Naimi, said that the Authority is doing everything in its power and is exerting relentless efforts to adopt the best and most advanced practices in the field of risk management and global financial services.

Al Naimi explained that the Authority's staff are considered the first line of defense in its strategy for the purpose of dealing with financial risks, which, today, has become a high priority for businesses, because confronting such risks with the attention they deserve and in a scientific and professional manner will ensure a high level of employee performance and will reassure both customers and shareholders.

Moreover, there will be a higher possibility of achieving the Authority's broad objectives and mitigating the inherent risks, which is precisely what the training courses aim to achieve through a theoretical approach complemented with practical applications spanning all the work activities affecting the daily performance and its interconnection with the rest of the Authority's departments.

Al Naimi highlighted the fact that the importance of talking about financial risks comes in light of the rapid developments and growth in financial services and their increasing reliance on technology, at a time when the Qatar Financial Markets Authority has adopted, in this context, a long-term plan to help its staff become better skilled in risk identification and mitigation.

It should also be noted that training on financial risk management is an integral part of the training program designed for new staff members at the Qatar Financial Markets Authority and they must pass this program successfully during their employment with the Authority.