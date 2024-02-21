Amazon to replace Walgreens in Dow Jones Industrial Average

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that AmazonInc. is set to replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). This change reflects a significant adjustment in the composition of one of the most prominent stock market indices.



AmazonInc., a leading e-commerce and technology company, will now join the ranks of companies comprising the DJIA, a key benchmark index for tracking the performance of the US stock market. This alteration underscores the evolving landscape of the economy and the growing influence of technology and e-commerce sectors in driving market dynamics.



"Reflecting the evolving nature of the American economy, this change will increase consumer retail exposure as well as other business areas in the DJIA," it stated in a declaration.



Furthermore, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced on Tuesday that Uber Technologies Inc. is slated to replace JetBlue Airways Corp. in the Dow Jones Transportation Average.



"This change will help the index gain exposure to the ride sharing industry," the declaration pointed out. "The index change was prompted by JetBlue’s low weight in the index of less than one-half of one percentage point caused by its low share price."



As per the statement, the Dow Jones Transportation Average operates as a price-weighted index, where stocks with lower prices exert minimal influence on the index's overall value.

