Qatar Expresses Regret At Overturn Of UN Resolution Calling For Ceasefire In Gaza

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its deep regret over the obstruction of the draft resolution submitted on behalf of the Arab Group by the sisterly People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to the UN Security Council, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the ongoing brutal aggression on Gaza repeatedly exposes the double standards and varying international community stances towards the systematic war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the brotherly Palestinian people, especially children and women. It also exposes its indifference to the tragic humanitarian conditions in the Strip, the statement added.

The Ministry emphasized that the State of Qatar will continue its efforts in cooperation with regional and international partners to achieve an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians, and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid without obstacles to all areas of the Strip, and will work to prevent the expansion of the war in the region.