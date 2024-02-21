7-Eleven's New 'K-Flavour Hits': Embark On A Tasty Journey Of Korean-Inspired Ready-To-Eat Delights!

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 February 2024 - Brace your taste buds for a delicious explosion of flavours as 7-Eleven transforms into your go-to convenience store for Korean food with the launch of its 'K-Flavour Hits' menu that's as vibrant and exciting as any K-Pop concert! Dive into an amazing array of 7-Select Korean-inspired ready-to-eat items, including packed meals, snacks and sandwiches, starting from an incredible $2.80!





Discover authentic Korean flavours with a playful twist in the all-new and exclusive chart-topping treats, including 7-Select Army Stew Wrap, 7-Select Spicy Stir Fried Squid with Rice and the 7-Select Korean-Style Chicken Broth with Goji Berries Onigiri! With the fusion of iconic Korean favourites such as black bean noodle (Jjajangmyeon) and spicy rice cake (Tteokbokki), indulge in the irresistible 7-Select Black Bean Sauce Chicken with Egg Fried Rice (Jjajangbap) and the cheesy delight of 7-Select Cheesy Rice Cake with Ramen (Rabokki).



What's more, this 'K-Flavour Hits' menu is not just a feast for your taste buds – all items, excluding the onigiri range, are halal-certified, making them perfect for breaking fast during Ramadan too!



Korean-Inspired Packed Meals That Pack a Punch of Flavour!



A new and exciting selection of Korean delights is coming your way with this enticing menu of ready-to-eat packed meals – ideal for a satisfying and delicious bite on-the-go. This is one tasty menu you won't want to miss:



7-Select Sweet and Sour Chicken with Rice (Tangsuyuk) (RSP $5.80): Time to let your taste buds dance like your favourite K-pop stars with our 7-Select Sweet and Sour Chicken with Rice! We're talking tasty chicken coated in a Korean-style sweet, sour, and tangy sauce – the flavourful sensation your palate has been waiting for.



7-Select Stir Fried Glass Noodle with Beef (Japchae) (RSP $5.80): Imagine bouncy sweet potato noodles with savoury beef slices! This texture-rich comfort food classic is a delightful blend of chewy and tender that'll have you coming back for more.



7-Select Black Bean Sauce Chicken with Egg Fried Rice (Jjajangbap) (RSP $5.80): Satisfy your cravings with this savoury egg fried rice dish topped with flavourful black bean sauce – a mouth-watering pick perfect for a quick lunch or late-night supper!



7-Select Spicy Stir Fried Squid with Rice (RSP $5.80): Turn up the heat with this spicy sensation featuring tender squid, onions, and peppers in a rich, savoury sauce loaded with aromatic flavours.



7-Select Spicy Seafood Noodles (Jjampong) (RSP $5.80): This Chinese-style Korean noodle dish will cure your cravings with its red, spicy seafood broth flavoured with gochugaru (chilli powder).



7-Select Kimchi Stew and Chicken Dumpling with Rice (Kimchi Jiggae) (RSP $5.80): Get cosy with this spicy Korean stew where chicken dumplings, tofu and napa cabbage kimchi come together in a delicate hearty broth, served with a side of rice.



Super Snacks and Awesome Onigiri!

Looking for a handheld treat to power through a busy day? Look no further than this line-up of quick and tasty bites:



7-Select Chicken Bulgogi Sandwich (RSP $4.00): Elevate your lunch game to the next level with this sandwich filled with Korean BBQ-style marinated chicken in a sweet and savoury sauce.



7-Select Corn Cheese with Chicken Ham Bread Roll (RSP $3.90): Enjoy creamy corn cheese with chicken ham and savoury turkey bits, all rolled up in a soft bread roll.



7-Select Kimchi Chicken Bread Roll (RSP $3.90): Turn up the spice with this tasty sandwich, which boasts tender chicken topped with savoury, spicy, and delicious shredded kimchi.



7-Select Army Stew Wrap (RSP $3.90): Experience the comfort of the classic Army Stew in a convenient wrap form! It's a harmonious blend of flavours, filling and comforting, wrapped up and ready to go.



7-Select Korean Style Grilled Chicken Wrap (RSP $3.90): Savoury, umami-rich soy-marinated chicken meets crunchy garlic chips in a wrap that's tender, juicy, and oh-so-satisfying.



7-Select Seafood Pancake (Haemul Pajeon) (RSP $3.90): This popular Korean pancake is made with scallions and a medley of seafood – it's a slice of Korean culinary delight!



7-Select Cheesy Rice Cake with Ramen (Rabokki) (RSP $4.20): This Rabokki recipe features ramen noodles and rice cakes coated in a sweet and spicy sauce, delivering a burst of flavour and cheesy goodness in every bite.



7-Select Chicken Bibimbap Onigiri (RSP $2.80): Treat yourself to this tasty onigiri packed with succulent bulgogi stir-fried chicken, savoury gochujang sauce, and veggies. It's the ideal handheld treat for a satisfying bite while on-the-go!



7-Select Korean-Style Chicken Broth with Goji Berries Onigiri (RSP $2.80): This scrumptious snack offers a unique flavourful experience that combines the earthy warmth of chicken broth with the savoury goodness of chicken, all wrapped up in a convenient and portable rice ball.



7-Select Tuna Kimchi with Egg Furikake Onigiri (RSP $2.80): Prepare for a fusion of tantalising tastes and textures ready to ignite your taste buds. Snack in style with this tempting mix of tuna, kimchi, and egg furikake that tastes as good as it looks!



But wait, there's more! From 21 February to 12 March 2024, you can enjoy more exciting Yuu offers: Get 7-Select Kimchi Chicken Bread Roll or 7-Select Army Stew Wrap at 200 points + $2 Top up! Any purchase of the items mentioned above except 7-Select Kimchi Chicken Bread Roll or 7-Select Army Stew Wrap will receive 3x Yuu points!



