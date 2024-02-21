AC Drives Market Expected To Hit A Valuation Of US$ 41.0 Billion During 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global AC Drives Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "AC Drives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032," provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including global AC drives market size, trends, and growth opportunities. The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global AC drives market size reached US$ 25.0 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 41.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the AC Drives Industry:

.Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements in power electronics, control algorithms, and material science have significantly improved the performance, reliability, and functionality of AC drives. These advancements have enabled the development of more compact, powerful, and energy-efficient drives that can be easily integrated into various applications. Innovations such as IoT connectivity and advanced diagnostics have further enhanced the capabilities of AC drives, allowing for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and seamless integration into smart factory and building management systems. These technological improvements have expanded the applications of AC drives and have been a key factor in their growth.

.Regulatory and Environmental Concerns:

Increasing regulatory pressures and environmental concerns have also driven the adoption of AC drives. Governments and environmental agencies worldwide are implementing stricter regulations on energy consumption and carbon emissions. AC drives play a crucial role in meeting these regulations by optimizing the energy efficiency of motor-driven systems. Their ability to precisely control motor speed and reduce energy waste makes them an essential component in green building designs, renewable energy systems, and energy-efficient industrial processes. This regulatory push towards sustainability has significantly propelled the demand for AC drives.

.Expansion in Industrial and Building Automation:

The growth of industrial and building automation has created a rise in demand for AC drives. As industries strive for higher productivity, reduced downtime, and increased automation, AC drives become critical in achieving these objectives. They enable precise control of machinery, enhancing process control and product quality. Additionally, in the building sector, AC drives are integral in HVAC systems, elevators, and other building services, contributing to enhanced comfort, safety, and energy efficiency. The expansion of automation in these sectors directly correlates with the increased adoption of AC drives.

Global AC Drives Market Trends:

The market growth of AC drives is primarily driven by the increasing demand for energy efficiency and cost reduction in various industrial processes. As industries strive to minimize operational costs and reduce their carbon footprint, AC drives emerge as a vital solution by optimizing the speed and energy consumption of electric motors, leading to significant energy savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, the expansion of automation across manufacturing sectors, coupled with technological advancements in AC drive systems, enhances their functionality and reliability, further fueling market growth. The rising emphasis on sustainable industrial practices and the need for energy-efficient equipment across sectors like HVAC, oil & gas, and water & wastewater management also significantly contribute to the expanding adoption of AC drives.

Top AC Drives Companies Worldwide :

.ABB Ltd

.Danfoss Group

.Schneider Electric Se

.Siemens AG. Mitsubishi Electrical Corporation

.Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

.Emerson Electric Co.

.Hitachi Ltd

.Parker Hannifin Corporation

.Rockwell Automation Inc.

.Toshiba International Corporation

.WEG SA

.Yaskawa Electric Corporation

AC Drives Market Report Segmentation:

By Power Rating:

.Low Power Drives (<40 kW)

.Medium Power Drives (41 kW - 200 kW)

.High Power Drives (>200 kW)

Low Power Drives (<40 kW) represented the largest segment due to their extensive use in small-scale industrial, commercial, and residential applications, which collectively account for a significant portion of the market demand.

By Voltage:

.Low Voltage

.Medium Voltage

Low-voltage represented the largest segment as they are preferred in a vast range of industries for their safety, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for most standard motor applications, driving their widespread adoption.

By Application:

.Pumps

.Fans

.Compressor

.Conveyors

.Extruders

.Others

Pumps represented the largest segment as they are critical components in numerous industries including water and wastewater, oil and gas, and manufacturing, necessitating the use of AC drives to optimize their efficiency and control.

By End-Use:

.Food and Beverage

.Water and Wastewater

.HVAC

.Oil and Gas

.Power

.Metal Processing

.Chemicals

.Others

The power sector, with its need for reliable and efficient electrical distribution and generation, extensively utilizes AC drives to enhance system performance and reduce energy consumption.

Regional Insights:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market due to its rapid industrialization, expanding infrastructure projects, and the presence of major manufacturing hubs.

