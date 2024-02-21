Wi-Fi Chipset Market Expected To Hit A Valuation Of US$ 25.9 Billion During 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“Wi-Fi Chipset Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including Wi-Fi chipset market share, size, trends, and growth opportunities. The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global Wi-Fi chipset market size reached US$ 19.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Wi-Fi Chipset Industry:

.Rapid Expansion of IoT Devices:

The global Wi-Fi chipset market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the rapid expansion of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. As more household and industrial devices become interconnected, the demand for Wi-Fi chipsets that facilitate wireless communication is escalating. Market analysis indicates this trend is substantially increasing the market size, as Wi-Fi connectivity becomes a standard feature in a wide range of products, from smart home devices to automotive systems. Additionally, the proliferation of IoT devices is expanding the market share for Wi-Fi chipsets and also shaping future market trends towards more energy-efficient and high-speed wireless communication solutions, positively influencing the market outlook.

.Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet:

With the global inclination towards digital transformation, there is an increased demand for high-speed internet connectivity. Wi-Fi chipsets play a crucial role in enabling faster data transmission rates, essential for supporting bandwidth-intensive applications such as streaming services, online gaming, and cloud computing. This demand drives market growth and leads to continuous innovations in chipset technology, aiming to deliver higher speeds and improved performance. Market analysis reflects that as consumers and businesses alike seek more robust and reliable wireless connections, the market for Wi-Fi chipsets is further expanding its market size and reinforcing a positive market outlook with evolving technology standards such as Wi-Fi 6 and beyond.

.Growing Adoption of Wi-Fi in Emerging Economies:

The adoption of Wi-Fi technology in emerging economies is another vital factor contributing to the growth of the global Wi-Fi chipset market. As internet penetration increases in these regions, spurred by governmental initiatives and investments in telecommunications infrastructure, there is a growing demand for Wi-Fi-enabled devices. This expansion into new markets is increasing the overall market size and share for Wi-Fi chipsets. Market trends indicate a significant opportunity for growth in these areas, driven by the rising middle class and the increasing availability of affordable Wi-Fi-enabled devices. The market outlook in emerging economies is exceptionally promising, with expectations for continued market expansion as Wi-Fi becomes more accessible to a broader population.

Wi-Fi Chipset Market Trends:

The global Wi-Fi chipset market is propelled by the shift towards the latest Wi-Fi standards, such as Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, which offer significantly improved speed, efficiency, and capacity. This transition is driven by the increasing demand for better wireless communication infrastructure to support the rising remote work, online education, and high-definition streaming services.

Furthermore, the integration of Wi-Fi chipsets in a broader range of consumer electronics, including wearables and smart home devices, is expanding market reach. Additionally, advancements in chip technology that enable lower power consumption and enhanced connectivity in densely populated areas are also key factors driving market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

.Qualcomm Technologies

.Intel Corporation

.Texas Instruments Inc

.Stmicroelectronics

.Mediatek

.Samsung Electronics

.Marvell Technology Group Ltd

.Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

.Quantenna Communications

.Peraso Technologies

.Atmel Corporation

.Celeno Communications

.Espressif

.Broadcom-Qualcomm

Wi-Fi Chipset Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:

.Smartphones

.Tablets

.PCs

.Access Point Equipment

.Connected Home Devices

.Others

On the basis of product, the market has been divided into smartphones, tablets, PCs, access point equipment, connected home devices, and others.

By Band:

.Single Band

.Dual Band

.Tri Band

On the basis of band, the market has been divided into single band, dual band, and tri band.

By MIMO Configuration:

.SU-MIMO

.MU-MIMO

On the basis of MIMO configuration, the market has been divided into SU-MIMO and MU-MIMO.

By Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

On the basis of region, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

