Succulent Plant Market Size To Worth USD 11.28 Billion By 2030 | With A 15% CAGR By Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The qualitative report published by Exactitude Consultancy research on the“Succulent Plant Market offers an in-depth examination of the current trends, latest expansions, conditions, market size, various drivers, limitations, and key players along with their profile details. The Succulent Plant market report offers the historical data for 2018 to 2023 and also makes available the forecast data from the year 2024 to 2030 which is based on revenue. With the help of all this information research reports help the Market contributors to expand their market positions. With the benefit of all these explanations, this market research report recommends a business strategy for present market participants to strengthen their role in the market. This report analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Succulent Plant Market from a Global and Regional perspective.

The global Succulent Plant market is anticipated to grow from USD 4.24 Billion in 2023 to USD 11.28 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players are covered in the Succulent Plant Market Report:

Altman Plants, Costa Farms, Mountain Crest Gardens, Leaf & Clay, The Sill, Succulent Gardens, Planet Desert, Fairy Blooms, Succulents Box, Urban Leaf, Shop Succulents

Recent Developments:

February 10, 2023: Arguably, the most significant solar energy storage mechanism on Earth is photosynthesis. Our food and the majority of our energy resources come from this amazing natural process, which makes plants the first solar panels. Although some bacteria and plants have been producing electricity for billions of years, it has only recently dawned on humans that they could utilize plants for the same purpose.

Market Segment Analysis:

The Succulent Plant Market Report provides a preliminary review of the industry, definitions, classifications, and enterprise chain shape. Market analysis is furnished for the worldwide markets which include improvement tendencies, hostile view evaluation, and key regions development. Development policies and plans are discussed, and manufacturing strategies and fee systems are also analyzed.

Succulent Plant Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Izoaceae

Cactaceae

Crassulaceae

Euphorbiaceae

Apocynaceae

Succulent Plant Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Commercial

Household

Succulent Plant Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis:

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

North America accounted for the largest market in the Succulent Plant market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. Due to a number of factors that add to the appeal of these unusual and beautiful plants, the succulent plant market in North America has grown significantly in recent years. Succulents' low maintenance requirements and adaptability to a variety of environments make them a popular choice for indoor gardening and home décor, which is one important contributing factor. Due to their adaptability to a variety of environments, succulents have become increasingly popular despite the region's climate variability, which ranges from arid regions in the southwest to more temperate zones in the north. Market trends show that there is a growing community of ardent collectors and enthusiasts driving up demand for rare and exotic succulent varieties.

Concern for the environment and a desire for sustainable living have a significant influence on the succulent plant market in North America. Because they require little water, succulents are thought of as environmentally friendly options and are appropriate for areas that are experiencing drought or water scarcity. Succulents are becoming a more popular and sustainable option as people become more aware of their environmental impact. However, problems like over-collection and the illicit removal of rare succulent species from their natural habitats have alarmed conservationists and environmentalists. Within the succulent market, efforts are being made to promote sustainable and ethical practices, such as the use of lawful and responsible methods for plant cultivation.

The objectives of the report are:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of Succulent Plant in the global market.

– To study the global key players, SWOT analysis, value, and market share of the global Succulent Plant for key players.

– Determine, explain, and forecast the market by type, end-use, and region.

– Analyze market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks of key global regions.

– Discover significant trends and factors driving or restricting market growth.

– Analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders, identifying high-growth segments.

– Critically analyze each submarket in terms of individual growth trends and its contribution to the market.

– Understand competitive developments such as agreements, expansions, new launches products, and market holdings.

– Strategically outline key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Drivers Product Research, and Research Objectives Scope Succulent Plant Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – Basic Information of Succulent Plant Market

Chapter 3: Displaying Market Dynamics – Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of Succulent Plant

Chapter 4: Succulent Plant Market Factor Analysis Presentation Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL Analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Display by Type, End-User, and County 2024-2030

Chapter 6: Assessment of Major Manufacturers in Succulent Plant Market Comprising Competitive Landscape, and Company Profiles

Chapter 7: To evaluate the Market by segments, countries, and manufacturers, with revenue share and sales by main countries for these different regions.

Chapters 8 and 9: Appendix, Methodology, and Data Source Display

Conclusion: All findings and estimates are provided at the end of the Succulent Plant Market report. It also includes key drivers and opportunities along with regional analysis. The segment analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

