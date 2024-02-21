(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) MHI Group Presents "Best Innovation 2023" Awards for Activities that Contribute to Protecting the Environment -- Awards Aim to Help in Achieving a Sustainable Society by Adding Momentum to Growth Areas --

- Awards recognize business activities that contribute to global environmental preservation and protection, and raise environmental awareness among MHI Group employees

- They recognize advanced, innovative products and technologies in the Company's two growth areas - Energy Transition and Smart Infrastructure

- Awards program aims to add momentum to the realization of a sustainable society, resolution of social issues, and achievement of a carbon neutral world

TOKYO, Feb 21, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has presented its "Best Innovation 2023" awards to 18 products, technologies and services related to its business activities and growth strategies that contribute to the preservation and protection of the global environment and mitigation of environmental harm, thereby contributing to the realization of a carbon neutral society. Through this in-house program, the Company aims to raise environmental awareness and encourage further innovation among its groupwide employees.

Of this year's 18 award-winning recipients, here we introduce 12 innovations related to the Company's strategic growth areas that will contribute to reduction of environmental impacts.

M701JAC: A large frame gas turbine that contributes to a decarbonized society through world-class efficiency and operation flexibility

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Energy Systems

The Energy Systems domain developed and commercialized a system for enhanced air cooling of combustors that also enables control of turbine tip clearance by supplying cool air to turbine blade ring in response to the turbine's load. Based on the widely adopted J Series gas turbine which feature a turbine inlet temperature of 1,600°C, the M701JAC's turbine inlet temperature has been increased to 1,650°C. This model has also achieved world-class efficiency as a gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation system, and features an improved load change rate and shorter startup time, resulting in outstanding efficiency and operation flexibility in all load ranges. By enhancing the operating ease of the large frame 50Hz model, this model is ready to meet user demand for stable power supplies with GTCC thermal power systems in tomorrow's decarbonized society.

An Automatic Picking Solution That Realizes Manpower Conservation through the Linking and Optimization of Logistics Machinery

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems

The Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems domain developed an automated picking solution integrating automated guided forklifts (AGFs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and palletizers for stacking products such as beverage cases on pallets. Commercialization of a system responding further to user needs was achieved together with Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., and following a joint demonstration in collaboration with a beverage company, the first order for the system was received in November 2023. Through systemization of the operating expertise of experienced workers and applying optimized technologies, a near 40% increase in throughput was achieved compared to earlier automated systems. In collaboration with MHI's Integrated Defense & Space Systems domain, the system's InteRSePT-based cybersecurity capability was also expanded. An anchorless construction method enables easy equipment installation and layout changes-, a feature that has brought accolades from multi-tenant warehouse owners.

Proprietary "anti-bulging bender" technology enabling stable continuous casting

Primetals Technologies, GBU Upstream

Primetals Technologies developed and commercialized "anti-bulging bender," a proprietary technology that stabilizes the continuous casting process by appropriately changing the position of the rollers that hold slabs during the casting of thin slabs from molten steel, and minimizes the impact of slab surface bulging on the molten steel in the mold. The technology helps to stabilize the level of molten steel in the mold and enables production of products with minimal defects such as internal cracking during coagulation and segregation. It can also respond to demand from the automotive industry for the processing of high-grade steel.

Unparalleled Level Control: Anti-Bulging Technology (primetals)

A liquefied CO2 handling system that accelerates building of a CCUS value chain

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., Strategic Planning & Operation Office

CCUS is gathering an attention as an effective measure to achieve carbon-neutral society. Since CO2 emission site and place for storage/utilization is unevenly distributed on earth, realization of large-sized liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier is expected as efficient means of CO2 transportation. Unlike other liquefied gas such as LNG and LPG which has been transported by ship, it is crucial to control temperature and pressure since CO2 cannot remain liquefied at ambient pressure. By utilizing knowledge and expertise of MHI group, a "liquefied CO2 handling system" enabling transport of liquefied CO2 in large volumes is being developed. Whereas current liquefied CO2 carriers can accommodate only small-scale loads, development of a large-scale CO2 carriers will enable economic transport of liquefied CO2 and MHI group will greatly contribute to development of CCUS value chain and realization of carbon-neutral society.

High-performance Hybrid Bag Filter® contributing to decarbonization of waste treatment facilities and reduced environmental impacts

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd., Engineering Division

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering has developed a high-performance Hybrid Bag Filter® which, while maintaining filtration capability for conventional toxic substances, achieves a world-class dioxin filtration rate. The HBF was achieved by developing a unique catalyst supporting technology applicable to PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene), a fiber that repels catalyst slurry. PTFE offers outstanding durability, enabling replacement of the conventional glass fiber filter materials used in the precipitators of municipal waste incinerators. This improved durability cuts the life cycle cost (LCC) by 25% compared with earlier products, while its adaptability to waste incineration facilities enables reductions in energy to reheat denitration exhaust gas and supply active carbon to remove dioxins. The overall result is a 12% reduction in a plant's total CO2 emissions.

Factory decarbonization project at Mihara Machinery Works demonstrating how CO2 emissions can be significantly reduced

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Value Chain Headquarters

In 2022. a factory decarbonization project was launched at MHI's Mihara Machinery Works (Mihara, Hiroshima) with the aim of realizing net zero CO2 emissions, to serve as a location to demonstrate how to achieve carbon neutrality in practice. To date, the corporate and production divisions have worked closely to acquire practical knowhow for achieving overall energy savings and operational streamlining: for example, a solar power plant was created throughout the Works' total area (approx. 140,000m2), operational processes for all factory production equipment underwent review, and the number of uses of emergency power equipment during planned power outages was reduced. Together these efforts cut CO2 emissions by roughly 10,000 tons, equivalent to about 98% of all such emissions. This accomplishment has solidly demonstrated, both within and beyond MHI Group, the potential for realizing the Company's MISSION NET ZERO pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. It also enabled MHI to show customers a practical image of how carbon neutrality can be achieved.

E-Isolation: Japan's first full-scale seismic isolation testing machine enabling verification of large-scale seismic isolation devices

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd.,

Machinery Engineering Department

Infrastructure Facilities Business Division

Japan's first full-scale seismic isolation testing machine was completed with the technical collaboration between Tokyo Institute of Technology, Kyoto University, Taisei Corporation, Japan Seismic Isolation Laboratory and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems and began operation in June 2023.

It has made possible the dynamic testing of earthquake resistance within Japan and can correctly measure the performance of full-sized seismic isolation bearings over one meter in diameter. Amid heightened awareness toward earthquake disasters following the major tremor that devastated the Noto Peninsula this January, effective use of this full-scale seismic isolation testing machine is expected to result in higher reliability of seismic-resistant and vibration-damping structures.

Model predictive control technology realizing rapid load change operation of large gas turbines used for power generation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Digital Innovation Headquarters

To respond to demand for stable power supplies in a decarbonized society, MHI's Digital Innovation Headquarters developed next-generation control technology for large gas turbines that achieves a high ramp rate to cope swiftly with fluctuations in power generation output. The technology combines a high-temperature estimation method based on a physical model, and model predictive control that anticipates power output and turbine inlet temperature several seconds forward. Demonstration was achieved of 115 MW/min load change operation at the second T-point. This represents the world's first practical application of model-based predictive control for large gas turbines.

Casting analysis technology that promotes decarbonization by reducing the weight of metal poured to produce large-sized cast steel

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Value Chain Headquarters / Research & Innovation Center

MHI's Value Chain Headquarters and Research & Innovation Center developed a high-precision casting analysis technology that promotes decarbonization by enabling 40% reductions in both the weight of steel needed for casting and power usage and CO2 emissions resulting from steel smelting. Application of the technology enables optimal placement of the metal cooling material that controls the temperature of the molten steel poured into the sand molds and the solidification order of the various parts. It also enables a significant reduction in excess parts formerly placed to control shrinkage holes that occur during solidification. As a newly developed technology which is both innovative and without precedent worldwide, going forward it is expected to promote decarbonization in casting fields.

Cryogenic fluid pressure boosting and transportation technology enabling realization of a 90 MPa-class liquid hydrogen pump for hydrogen stations

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Nuclear Energy Systems

MHI's Nuclear Energy Systems domain developed an ultra-high-pressure 90 MPa-class liquid hydrogen pump for hydrogen stations capable of stable provision of large flow volumes at 160 kg/h in the high-pressure range. By optimizing the pump through flow, structure and machine analyses, the pump's practicality was verified in long-term durability testing performed at FirstElement Fuel Inc.'s Hydrogen Distribution Hub in Livermore, CA, with zero emissions of boil-off gas (BOG) during operation. To raise the pressure of the liquid hydrogen directly, hydrogen supply capability was increased threefold compared to current hydrogen stations (compressor type), while energy consumption was reduced by approximately 25%.

Promotion activities inaugurated toward realizing a carbon neutral society through full-scale operation of Takasago Hydrogen Park

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Energy Systems

Takasago Hydrogen Park, the world's first integrated facility enabling verification of technologies from hydrogen production to power generation, went into full-scale operation at MHI's Takasago Machinery Works in Hyogo Prefecture, demonstrating the practical achievement of business in hydrogen, which is expected to be a viable next-generation energy resource. Diverse promotional facilities were established where presentations are given tailored to the needs of specific visitors and visitor groups are guided along set routes on the premises. For optimal effectiveness and efficiency, explanations are provided by automated guidance. In these ways, MHI Group has been making its initiatives toward realizing a carbon neutral society widely known.

Selection as a core company for developing fast reactors and high-temperature gas-cooled reactors for realizing a carbon neutral society

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Nuclear Energy Systems

MHI was selected as a core company in charge of developing two demonstration reactors being promoted by the Japanese Government. One is a fast reactor that will contribute to making effective use of uranium resources and reduce the volume and toxicity of high-level radioactive waste. The other is a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor enabling stable supply of large volumes of hydrogen at high temperature, completely carbon-free. Selection was made in appraisal of the Company's abundant track record, outstanding technological capabilities, and comprehensive engineering capabilities, and it demonstrates how MHI possesses specific solutions for realizing a carbon neutral society.

The "Best Innovation" program has been held annually since 2003 to recognize innovative new products, services, technologies, businesses and environmental activities within MHI Group, and going forward the Company will continue to pursue further technological innovations. By providing the world with outstanding products and technologies, MHI Group looks to contribute to realization of a sustainable society and to simultaneously enhance its corporate value through the long term.

