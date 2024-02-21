US stocks commence Tuesday’s trading session on lower note

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, US stocks commenced trading on a lower note. The Dow Jones experienced a marginal decline of three points, equivalent to 0.01 percent, reaching 38,624 at 9:42 a.m. EDT. Similarly, the S&P 500 exhibited a decrease of 29 points, accounting for 0.59 percent, settling at 4,976. In contrast, the Nasdaq faced a significant downturn, plummeting by 170 points or 1.07 percent to 15,606.



The latest data from the Labor Department revealed that US producer inflation surged by 0.9 percent annually in January, surpassing expectations of 0.6 percent. On a monthly basis, the increase stood at 0.3 percent, exceeding estimates of 0.1 percent.



In response to the market dynamics, the VIX volatility index, commonly referred to as the fear index, surged by 5.1 percent to 15.46. Concurrently, the 10-year US Treasury yield experienced a decline of 0.6 percent, settling at 4.268 percent.



Currency markets also witnessed notable movements, with the dollar index receding by 0.45 percent to 103.81. Conversely, the euro gained 0.46 percent, rising to USD1.0827 against the greenback.



Precious metals displayed upward trends, as gold saw an increase of 0.4 percent to USD2,026 per ounce, while silver rose by 0.35 percent to USD23.06.



However, oil prices faced losses during the trading session. The global benchmark Brent crude witnessed a decrease of 0.5 percent, reaching USD83.15 per barrel, while the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 0.56 percent to USD78.02. These fluctuations reflect ongoing volatility and uncertainty in global financial markets.

