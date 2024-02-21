Annual consumer inflation rate in Canada decreases to 2.9 percent in January

(MENAFN) According to the Canada’s statistical authority on Tuesday, Ottawa experienced a decrease in its annual consumer inflation rate, dropping to 2.9 percent in January from 3.4 percent in December 2023. This figure fell below market expectations of 3.3 percent. Notably, the current rate marks a significant slowdown compared to June 2022, when inflation peaked at 8.1 percent — its highest level in nearly four decades.



The decline in inflation can be attributed largely to lower gasoline prices, which experienced a 4 percent decrease in January following a 1.4 percent increase in December, as reported by Statistics Canada. This trend highlights a notable shift in price dynamics impacting the overall inflation rate within the country.



"Excluding gasoline, headline CPI slowed to 3.2 percent year over year in January, down from the 3.5 percent growth in December," it stated in a release.



The annual increase in prices for food purchased from stores also moderated, registering a 3.4 percent gain in January, a deceleration from the 4.7 percent increase observed in December.



Furthermore, on a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained unchanged in January, falling below market estimates of a 0.4 percent increase. This follows a 0.3 percent decline in December, indicating stability in consumer prices during the period and diverging from expectations of a rise.



"On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI fell 0.1 percent in January, the first decline since May 2020," the release added.

MENAFN21022024000045015839ID1107879240