Eurozone sees surge in current account surplus

(MENAFN) According to official data unveiled on Tuesday, the euro area witnessed a notable surge in its current account surplus, reaching €32 million (USD34.5 billion) in December 2023.
This figure marks a substantial increase from the preceding month's surplus of €22 billion, as reported by the European Central Bank in a released statement.
The significant growth in the surplus indicates a strengthening of the region's balance of trade and international transactions, reflecting positive economic trends within the euro area during the specified period.
"Surpluses were recorded for goods (€35 billion) and services (€16 billion), while deficits were recorded for secondary income (€13 billion) and primary income (€ 5 billion)," it stated.
In 2023, the current account balance of the euro area demonstrated a remarkable turnaround, recording a surplus of €260 billion, equivalent to 1.8 percent of the region's GDP. This marked a significant shift from the previous year's deficit of €82 billion, which accounted for 0.6 percent of the euro area's GDP in 2022.
The notable improvement observed in 2023 was primarily driven by a substantial transformation in the trade balance. Specifically, there was a notable switch from a deficit of €81 billion to a surplus of €274 billion for goods.
Additionally, there was a smaller deficit for secondary income, which decreased from €172 billion to €160 billion, contributing to the overall enhancement of the current account balance.
MENAFN21022024000045015839ID1107879239
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.