Eurozone sees surge in current account surplus

(MENAFN) According to official data unveiled on Tuesday, the euro area witnessed a notable surge in its current account surplus, reaching €32 million (USD34.5 billion) in December 2023.



This figure marks a substantial increase from the preceding month's surplus of €22 billion, as reported by the European Central Bank in a released statement.



The significant growth in the surplus indicates a strengthening of the region's balance of trade and international transactions, reflecting positive economic trends within the euro area during the specified period.



"Surpluses were recorded for goods (€35 billion) and services (€16 billion), while deficits were recorded for secondary income (€13 billion) and primary income (€ 5 billion)," it stated.



In 2023, the current account balance of the euro area demonstrated a remarkable turnaround, recording a surplus of €260 billion, equivalent to 1.8 percent of the region's GDP. This marked a significant shift from the previous year's deficit of €82 billion, which accounted for 0.6 percent of the euro area's GDP in 2022.



The notable improvement observed in 2023 was primarily driven by a substantial transformation in the trade balance. Specifically, there was a notable switch from a deficit of €81 billion to a surplus of €274 billion for goods.



Additionally, there was a smaller deficit for secondary income, which decreased from €172 billion to €160 billion, contributing to the overall enhancement of the current account balance.

