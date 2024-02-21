China criticizes US veto of UN ceasefire in Gaza crisis

(MENAFN) China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, expressed profound disappointment over the United States' decision to veto a draft UN Security Council resolution urging an immediate ceasefire in Gaza based on humanitarian concerns. This marks the third time the United States has employed its veto power to block such a resolution in the Council. Instead of supporting the call for an immediate ceasefire, the US is advocating for a temporary cessation of hostilities contingent upon the release of hostages held by Hamas, a stance that has drawn criticism from China.



Zhang Jun, quoted by Xinhua, conveyed China's strong dissatisfaction with the US veto, stating that it sends an erroneous message and exacerbates the perilous situation in Gaza. China perceives the US's objection to a ceasefire as tantamount to endorsing the continuation of the ongoing violence and loss of life in the region. Zhang emphasized the gravity of the situation, asserting that obstructing efforts to halt the conflict undermines humanitarian principles and exacerbates the suffering of civilians caught in the crossfire.



China's condemnation of the US veto underscores the growing international concern over the escalating crisis in Gaza and the urgent need for concerted diplomatic efforts to address the humanitarian plight of civilians in the region. The failure to secure a UN resolution for an immediate ceasefire reflects deep-seated divisions within the Security Council and highlights the challenges of navigating geopolitical interests in resolving complex conflicts. As the crisis in Gaza persists, pressure mounts on key stakeholders to prioritize humanitarian considerations and pursue diplomatic solutions to bring an end to the violence and alleviate the suffering of civilians affected by the conflict.

