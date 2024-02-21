Ministry Of Culture To Host Uzbekistan Cultural Week From Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Culture will host the Republic of Uzbekistan cultural week at Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal, staring tomorrow.

Director of the Department of Culture and Arts at the Ministry of Culture Maryam Yassin Al Hammadi said that the Ministry of Culture will hold the event to strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.

She added that such events aim to introduce the general public to the cultures of different countries.

Al Hammadi indicated that there is a link between culture and development, through which cultural and creative industries could provide new opportunities to expand business and trade by bringing in new cultural products from Asian countries.

The Republic of Uzbekistan cultural week will showcase various examples of intangible Uzbek cultural heritage, including the ancient art of maqam music and bakhshchilik art, both on the UNESC's Intangible Cultural Heritage in Uzbekistan.