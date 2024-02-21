Oryx Universal College Celebrates Graduation Of Over 85 Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Following a successful year of new beginnings and immense strategic growth as a unique higher education provider in the region, Oryx Universal College, in partnership with Liverpool John Moores University celebrated the graduation of over 85 students from a mix of its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The evening marked the celebration of the first ever batch of MSc Cyber Security students graduating from the programme alongside their peers from MSc Project Management and BSc (Hons) Computer Science.

The event was graced by the presence of distinguished guests including Chief Guest H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, the Guest of Honour, Dr. Hareb Muhammad Saeed Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education of Qatar (MoEHE), and Consultant of the Minister's Office H E Dr. Khalid Abdulla Al Ali.

Notable attendees also included directors from the National Cyber Security Agency of Qatar and the Ministry of Municipality and Environment of Qatar. Representatives from esteemed industry leaders such as KPMG, Kahramaa, Ashghal (Public Works Authority), and Ooredoo Group further enhanced the occasion with their presence. Their attendance highlighted the institution's commitment to academic excellence and industry engagement.

The grand ceremony, held on February 19, at the Qatar National Convention Center, was a testament to the dedication and commitment demonstrated by the graduating students and marked a significant moment for OUC's growing alumni community, which now comprises of over 270 highly skilled and competent graduates, who continue to contribute significantly to various industries, communities, and the nation.

The ceremonial proceedings unfolded with a majestic procession, a harmonious convergence of graduands, esteemed faculty members, and distinguished member of the senior management, accompanied by the stirring national anthems of both Qatar and the United Kingdom. President of Oryx Universal College Azmy Ameer took center stage, delivering an eloquent commencement address, acknowledging and lauding the unwavering efforts and remarkable accomplishments of all the graduands.

He delivered an inspiring message during the recent graduation ceremony, highlighting the pivotal role education plays in addressing pressing global issues. In his speech, Ameer emphasised the importance of leveraging education as a tool for positive change in a world confronted by multifaceted challenges, ranging from climate change to social inequality, and from technological disruption to sustainable development.

He underscored that the knowledge and skills acquired by the graduates are not solely for personal advancement but are instrumental in fostering a more equitable, sustainable, and compassionate society. This resonated strongly with the graduating class, instilling a sense of responsibility and purpose as they embark on their respective journeys beyond academia.

The official proceedings concluded with a recession, followed by a reception where graduates had the opportunity to celebrate with their families, friends, and mentors. Oryx Universal College, in partnership with LJMU, has established itself as a leading player in Qatar's private higher education sector, with its unique offerings and a strong purpose curated around a sustainable future.

The institution looks forward to an exciting journey ahead, having recently launched the MSc Leadership and Management Practice and MSc Investment and Finance programme that underpins the holistic development of individuals and professionals by effectively enabling them to drive strategic initiatives, manage complexities, and make informed financial decisions.