NPE2024 Will Be The Largest Gathering Of Bioplastics Companies In The Americas

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) will foster the continued growth of the bioplastics industry at its upcoming trade show, NPE: The Plastics Show . With more than 45 bioplastics related exhibitors on the show floor, NPE2024 is expected to be the largest gathering of bioplastics companies in the Americas. NPE2024 will take place from May 6-10, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla .

Companies such as NatureWorks, LG Chem, Evonik, LyondellBasell and more will display their latest developments in bioplastic polymers and additives across more than 47,000 square feet of exhibits. Attendees will explore the latest materials, technologies and processes offering innovative sustainability solutions creating a greener plastics economy while also hearing from a variety of sustainability experts, suppliers, and manufacturers on the all-new Sustainability Stage and in two Recycling and Sustainability Zones .

NPE2024 will provide a first-hand look into how sustainable plastics manufacturing is driving value creation for society, the environment and the industry.“We hope registrants will leave inspired to reduce plastic waste as they explore the latest in new end-market solutions, bioplastics, lightweighting, circularity, and more,” said Patrick Krieger, PLASTICS' Vice President of Sustainability.“Our first-ever Sustainability Hub will highlight leaders in sustainability and include action-oriented displays in areas such as – renewable feedstocks, collection, sortation, energy efficient manufacturing and more – you will not want to miss it,” stated Krieger.

Additionally, made for plastic material suppliers, processors, equipment suppliers, and brands interested in investing in the bioplastics industry, PLASTICS will release it's 2024 Bioplastics Market Watch Report on May 8 during NPE. The report will display the current market data compared to the 2018 report to show the market growth figures, policy implications and consumer perceptions affecting bioplastics businesses today.

“Through this report, we hope to gain a better understanding of consumer perceptions around bioplastic products, their sustainability value and functionality across our industry,” stated Dr. Perc Pineda, Ph.D., PLASTICS' Chief Economist.

For more information about NPE2024 and to register, visit npe .

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, including Equipment Suppliers, Material Suppliers, Processors, and Recyclers, representing over one million workers in our $548 billion U.S. industry. PLASTICS advances the priorities of our members who are dedicated to investing in technologies that improve capabilities and advances in recycling and sustainability and providing essential products that allow for the protection and safety of our lives. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members, and the seventh largest U.S. manufacturing industry, more globally competitive while supporting circularity through educational initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, convening opportunities and policy advocacy, including the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, NPE2024: The Plastics Show .

