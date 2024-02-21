Correction of a release from 21/02/2024, 07:29 CET/CEST - Advanced Blockchain AG: Value of group's top ten portfolio holdings increases by 45%

EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Investment/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain AG: Value of group's top ten portfolio holdings increases by 45%



Total value of the group's top ten holdings up to €57 (FY 2023: €39.65 million) Further investment successes expected in 2024





21 February 2024 – Advanced Blockchain AG (“AB”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator, architect and investor for the blockchain industry, has significantly increased the value of its 2023 portfolio. The current valuation of the top ten portfolio assets by the independent appraiser AVS-Valuation GmbH resulted in a total valuation of €57.5 million as of December 31, 2023. This corresponds to an increase of 45% compared to May 31, 2023, where the valuation was €39.65 million. This underlines the continuous strategic efforts of Advanced Blockchain AG and its position as an innovation leader in the industry.

Simon Telian, CEO of AB, comments: "The significant increase in valuation reflects the positive market momentum and, in particular, the outstanding progress made by our portfolio companies and the success of our investment strategy. We are more committed than ever to further sharpening our investment strategy, seizing new opportunities in the blockchain industry and advancing our vision of innovation and sustainable growth."

Rüdiger Günther, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AB, comments :“Many of our portfolio companies showed extraordinary growth raising growth capital within Series A / B financing rounds. I am more convinced than ever that Advanced Blockchain will continue to benefit from the success of these companies and capitalize on this momentum. Through an investment in Advanced Blockchain, investors gain the unique opportunity to invest indirectly in these companies and participate very early on in their growth journey."

Positive market environment for cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency market has experienced an impressive upswing, with Bitcoin and Ethereum taking the lead. Bitcoin has surpassed the USD 52,000 mark, reaching a two-year high, representing a 157% increase in 2023 and a further 24% increase since the beginning of 2024. Ethereum also saw remarkable growth, trading near USD 2,800 and surpassing its mid-January peak to reach its best level since May 2022.

The company assumes that the positive market development and the effects of the Bitcoin halving, which is expected in April 2024, will continue to drive the growth of the global Advanced Blockchain portfolio. The team is committed in continuing to seek for new investment opportunities and to further difersify it's portfolio of“global champions” in web3.

The full list of the top ten portfolio assets will be made available within the next couple of weeks in an updated version of the investor presentation under the "Investor Relations" section on the website, as well as in the 2023 annual report.





About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.

