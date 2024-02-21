EQS-News: Energy S.p.A. / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

Energy S.p.A. is attending two renewable sector trade exhibitions: KEY Energy in Rimini and MCE Expocomfort in Milan

21.02.2024 / 09:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Energy S.p.A. is attending two renewable sector trade exhibitions:

KEY Energy in Rimini and MCE Expocomfort in Milan

The two events will be held respectively from February 28 to March 1 at the Rimini Fair and from March 12 to 15 at Milano Fiera in Rho. On display the complete range of residential, commercial & industrial and agrivoltaic storage solutions by Energy SpA.

Sant'Angelo di Piove di Sacco (Padua), February 21, 2024 – Energy S.p.A. , an integrated energy storage systems producer and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, (ISIN Code IT0005500712, Ticker ENY), in February and March will attend two trade exhibitions . These events are pivotal in Italy and abroad for the entire renewable energy sector and provide significant training and information opportunities regarding energy and the acceleration of the energy transition process. Energy S.p.A. is attending:

“ KEY The Energy Transition Expo ” from February 28 to March 1 in Rimini. This will be an opportunity to showcase the complete zeroCO2 range, spanning from residential (small size) to XL size, specifically designed for commercial and industrial (C&I ) and agrivoltaic sectors. “ MCE – Mostra Convegno Expocomfort ” to be held from March 12 to 15 at Milano Fiera in Rho (Milan). Here, Energy S.p.A. will present the XL range (XL Shell and XL 100) , all-in-one solutions designed for both outdoor and indoor applications, tailored for businesses and agricultural companies, and compatible with the incentives of the“Parco Agrisolare” tender. *** Energy S.p.A. , founded in 2013 by Davide Tinazzi, Andrea Taffurelli, and Massimiliano Ghirlanda, and listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana since August 1, 2022, is a company based in the province of Padua, a leading player in the field of energy storage systems, catering to both residential and large-scale applications. These systems enable the storage and release of energy based on the energy needs of customers. As of June 30, 2023, Energy has sold and installed over 60,000 systems across the country, serving residential, commercial, industrial, utility, and electric mobility markets. The production value as of June 30, 2023, stood at 40.1 million Euros, with revenues of 39.3 million and a net profit of 5.5 million. Among the most notable projects completed are the large facility in Comiso, Sicily, consisting of an agri-voltaic plant and a photovoltaic field; the major plant dedicated to CAAB in Bologna; Smart Grids in numerous municipalities in Sardinia and Lombardy; a Condominium Energy Community in Switzerland where individual nodes exchange energy as needed. Energy's sales channels include both general electrical material distributors and photovoltaic specialists, and the company also collaborates with major European EPCs. Energy's logistics proximity to the main distributor locations has led the company to establish strong partnerships with players in the Italian and European markets. The company procures components from leading international suppliers and combines them with proprietary software called "ZeroCO2" to create systems compliant with European Union standards. For more information, please visit



Contacts Company





































Energy S.p.A.



















































Tel. +39 049 2701296







...









IR & Corporate Media Relations Advisors

TWIN Srl



Mara Di Giorgio

Tel. +39 335 7737417

...ices

















Federico Bagatella

Tel.

+39 331 8007258





...ices











Chiara Bortolato

Tel. +39 347 8533894

...ices

Giorgia Fenaroli

Tel.

+39 334 2208486

...ices































21.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Energy S.p.A. Piazza Manifattura 1 38068 Rovereto TN Italy Phone: +39 049 270 1296 Internet: ISIN: IT0005500712 WKN: A3DRZU Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart EQS News ID: 1841639



End of News EQS News Service