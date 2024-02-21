EQS-News: EXASOL AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Exasol Unveils New Suite of AI Tools to Turbocharge Enterprise Data Analytics

21.02.2024 / 10:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Exasol Unveils New Suite of AI Tools to Turbocharge Enterprise Data Analytics

Espresso AI makes AI more affordable and accessible, enabling customers to leapfrog expensive, time-consuming experimentation and achieve immediate ROI Nuremberg/Las Vegas – February 21, 2024 – Exasol , the high-performance analytics database provider, today announced Espresso AI at TDWI Transform 2024 with the launch of three new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities designed to help enterprises approach data analytics in a faster, more cost-efficient, and flexible manner. With these new features, Espresso AI provides organizations with the tools needed to harness the power of their data for advanced AI-driven insights and decision-making. By leveraging Espresso AI, data teams are equipped to address business-critical needs such as demand forecasting, fraud detection, and churn prediction. Exasol has enhanced its versatile query engine, Exasol Espresso , with Espresso AI, bringing AI and business intelligence (BI) together to enable better BI reports with predictive machine learning (ML) models. Leveraging Exasol's industry-leading expertise in data management and analytics, Espresso AI optimizes data extraction, loading, and transformation processes to give users the flexibility to immediately experiment with

new technologies

at scale, regardless of infrastructure restriction – whether on-premises, cloud, or hybrid.

Users

can reduce data movement costs and effort, while bringing in emerging technologies like large language models (LLMs) into their database with just a few clicks. By streamlining critical data preparation steps, organizations can accelerate their journey towards implementing AI and ML solutions while ensuring the quality and reliability of their data. Available now for Exasol Espresso customers, Espresso AI offers deeply integrated AI features and ML tools, including:

evoML integration: With this autoML tool from TurinTech, users can maximize performance with the deployment of ML models directly in their database.

Exasol AI Lab: A new container-based solution that allows data scientists to integrate Exasol's in-memory analytics database into their preferred data science ecosystem to create optimized AI models faster and deploy them at scale. Veezoo integration: This recent addition to Espresso enables customers to simply ask questions in natural language to query their database and immediately get trusted answers from billions of rows of data. Veezoo's AI feature offers smart suggestions for follow-up questions to guide data exploration, transforming data analysis into an engaging, interactive experience. Exasol and TurinTech: Automatically Build, Optimize, and Deploy AI Models Exasol has natively integrated its platform with TurinTech's award-winning evoML product, enabling customers to derive greater value from their data. By combining the strengths of both platforms, organizations will see benefits of advanced data analytics with AI to gain deeper insights faster, accelerate time-to-results from weeks to days, and boost productivity across both engineering and business teams. Due to Exasol's industry-leading performance, users can run models on big data at record speeds with distributed and parallel execution engines. All of this is done with easy-to-understand visualizations and model code. “By bringing together Exasol's high-performance analytics database with TurinTech's advanced AI technology, we empower BI teams to independently create and explore high-quality ML models, without taking up resources from their data science teams,” said Leslie Kanthan, CEO and founder of TurinTech AI.“Through the integration of our evoML platform with Exasol Espresso, organizations can harness AI and LLMs to elevate enterprise analytics at scale.” Exasol AI Lab: Create Optimized AI Models Faster and Deploy Them at Scale Exasol AI Lab, a new pre-configured container-based solution, enables data scientists to seamlessly and quickly integrate Exasol's in-memory analytics database into their preferred data science ecosystem. The AI Lab is the ideal starting point for users to implement AI use cases for Exasol due to its support for any data science language and its extensive list of technology integrations including PyTorch, Hugging Face, scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Ibis, Amazon SageMaker, Azure ML, Jupyter, and more. With this new feature, data scientists can easily use Exasol for AI-related tasks such as data loading, data preparation, model training, model optimization, and model deployment. “Exasol's new AI capabilities reflect our commitment to driving innovation and delivering value to our customers,” said Joerg Tewes, CEO of Exasol.“With a focus on data preparation, advanced AI integration, and strategic partnership, Exasol is poised to empower enterprises to harness the value of AI-driven analytics. Espresso AI provides the tools to thrive in today's data-driven economy, regardless of if the organization is just getting started in its AI journey or looking for ways to quickly move beyond proof of concepts and begin leveraging AI at scale.” For more information about Espresso AI, please visit com/espresso.

About Exasol Exasol is the high-performance analytics database provider bringing increased productivity, cost-savings and flexibility to redefine how businesses use data – on their own terms, without having to compromise. Exasol helps companies transform business intelligence (BI) into better insights with Exasol Espresso, the world's fastest, most versatile query engine that plugs into existing data stacks. With its purposely-built columnar database, Massively Parallel Processing architecture and auto-tuning capabilities, Espresso serves as an easy-to-deploy BI accelerator, working with any data tool to turbocharge complex queries and deliver insights at blazing speeds. With Exasol Espresso, organizations can turn higher volumes of data into faster, deeper and cheaper insights. Exasol also provides an unmatched price-performance ratio, with over 300% ROI through reduced licensing, implementation, maintenance and training costs. With Exasol, businesses have the flexibility to manage data in the cloud, SaaS, on-premises, or hybrid, without rip-and-replace disruption. Join the world's biggest brands – like T-Mobile, Piedmont Healthcare, and Allianz – and leave the competition behind with Exasol. Start accelerating your insights to the speed of now, without compromising.



Learn more at com and com/espresso/ . Follow us on LinkedIn.





Exasol AG Angela Surrusco

E-Mail: ...

Press contact: Agentur Maisberger

Carla Jung / Jasmin Altmann

Tel.: 089/4195 99-36/ -42

E-Mail: ...

21.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: EXASOL AG Neumeyerstraße 22-26 90411 Nuremberg Germany Internet: com ISIN: DE000A0LR9G9 WKN: A0LR9G Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1842045



End of News EQS News Service