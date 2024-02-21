Vervesemi To Produce First Indian Semiconductor Application-Specific-Integrated-Circuit

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 21 (KNN) Noida-based semiconductor powerhouse, Vervesemi, has proudly announced its groundbreaking achievement as the pioneer recognised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for introducing India's first Made-in-India Semiconductor Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC).

This momentous milestone signifies a monumental stride in India's ascent towards global eminence in semiconductor innovation and manufacturing.

The unveiling of this cutting-edge chip, engineered entirely in India, marks a watershed moment for the nation's semiconductor sector.

With a primary focus on domains like weighing scales and Force Touch technologies, this ASIC heralds a remarkable advancement in indigenous semiconductor technology, showcasing the nation's prowess in cutting-edge innovation.

Pratap Narayan Singh, the esteemed Chief Technology Officer of Vervesemi, expressed his elation, stating, "The semiconductor ASIC represents a paradigm shift in India's semiconductor manufacturing landscape. Boasting superior performance comparable to products from established tier-1 manufacturers, the chip underscores Vervesemi's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation."

Furthermore, Rakesh Malik, the visionary Chief Executive Officer of Vervesemi, emphasised the company's global outlook by initiating the sampling phase.

This phase entails providing the made-in-India semiconductor ASIC to carefully selected international strategic partners in the Asian market.

Such a strategic move not only showcases the technological prowess of India but also solidifies Vervesemi's position as a frontrunner in the global semiconductor arena.

As India continues its journey towards self-reliance and global competitiveness in semiconductor technology, Vervesemi stands at the vanguard, spearheading innovation and excellence.

With its unwavering dedication to quality and a steadfast commitment to pushing boundaries, Vervesemi's Made-in-India ASIC is poised to redefine industry standards and elevate India's stature on the global semiconductor stage.

(KNN Bureau)