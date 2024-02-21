Adnovum And Squirro Announce Partnership To Transform Banking, Insurance, & Public Sectors With Generative AI Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adnovum, a leader in digital solutions and consulting services, and Squirro, a pioneer in enterprise-ready Generative AI, have announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize the Banking, Insurance, and Public Sector industries. This collaboration enhances the unique digital solutions Adnovum provides. Focusing on software and security solution design, implementation, and maintenance, it integrates with Squirro's state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technologies. Together, they create a powerful synergy that addresses the dynamic and changing digital needs of these sectors.

​​Reflecting on this collaboration, Dr. Dorian Selz, CEO and Co-Founder of Squirro, expressed his enthusiasm: "The partnership between Squirro and Adnovum marks a milestone in innovative solutions for the banking, insurance, and public sectors. By integrating Adnovum's bespoke digital solutions with Squirro's cutting-edge Generative AI technology, we are not just transforming business operations-we're pioneering a future where intelligent data utilization and enhanced decision-making set our clients apart. This synergy promises to deliver unparalleled advancements in service management and customer engagement, ensuring our clients not only meet but exceed their strategic goals.

Thomas Zangerl, CEO of Adnovum, joined Dr. Dorian Selz in sharing his excitement about the collaboration:“Combining Squirro's and Adnovum's technological expertise, we aim to position Swiss and Singaporean clients at the forefront of next-generation AI and Generative AI advancements. This goes beyond conventional digital transformation. Our solutions seamlessly blend into the client's existing workflows to enhance productivity and augment human intelligence with AI to streamline operations.”

The joint offering is uniquely positioned to enhance customer and service management, and knowledge management through Generative AI offerings. This includes leveraging Squirro's Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology and Adnovum's expertise in vertical domain knowledge, consultancy, and implementation. The partnership aims to position clients at the forefront of Generative AI advancements, moving beyond conventional digital transformation. Our solutions cater to diverse business needs by offering both cloud and on-premise deployments, ensuring scalability, reliability, and security, tailored to the unique needs of the financial and public sector users.

About Adnovum

Adnovum, established in 1988, is renowned for its unique digital solutions and consulting services, aimed at fostering business growth. With over 30 years of experience, the company specializes in implementing secure, user-friendly digital solutions across various industries. Adnovum has a global presence, with its headquarters in Zurich and additional offices in Bern, Lausanne, Budapest, Lisbon, Ho Chi Minh City, and Singapore. Employing over 700 IT specialists and consultants, Adnovum is committed to delivering innovative solutions in Banking and FinTech, Insurance and InsurTech, Public Sector, and Transportation and Logistics. To know more, visit - .

About Squirro

Squirro is the leading enterprise ready generative AI solution for search, insights and automation. Squirro empowers organizations across the globe to transform enterprise data into knowledge, insights and recommendations. Squirro has a track record of more than ten years in marrying AI, machine learning, predictive analytics, generative AI, and symbolic AI-like knowledge graphs, together.

Founded in 2012, Squirro is a fast-growing company with dedicated teams in Switzerland, the United States, the UK, and Singapore. Our customers include the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, Standard Chartered Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, Henkel, Armacell, Library of Congress and Indicia Worldwide. To know more about us visit - or book a demo with us - book-a-demo .

