Leading The Change: Top Political Leaders Define The Future Of Tech On Day 2 At Mumbai Tech Week

Shri Devendra Fadnavis unveils Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse at Mumbai Tech Week





In a thought-provoking session alongside Anant Goenka, Executive Director of The Indian Express Group; Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon. Minister of State - MeitY, Government of India , highlighted the pivotal role of technological advancements and the entrepreneurial ethos in steering India towards greater development and wealth. The Minister shared his insights on the government's approach to regulation within the tech sector, emphasizing a model of openness, transparency, and collaboration.





Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated,“Our approach to creating a framework of regulation has been open, transparent, and consultative. And it is not so much about government regulating as it is about all of the stakeholders coming together and creating the guardrails that are important for the orderly growth of any segment of our economy.





We are also partnering with the best partners for technology for the future of semiconductors. So, along with the design innovation ecosystem on semiconductors, which is going to design the next generation chips and devices, we are also launching India Semiconductor Research Centre which is going to be a state-of-the-art research center where the world's biggest semiconductor makers will research in India.”





He further added,“We intend to exploit AI to its fullest for achieving the goals of our economic growth, ensuring that AI makes a big impact on healthcare and drug discovery, as well as on agriculture and farmer productivity. Use cases are not about having bragging rights to compete with ChatGPT. That is not the direction we are going in. We will also go ahead and support education and there will be a focus in multiple languages of India, and multiple datasets.”





The Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse was officially launched on Day 2 of MTW. This revolutionary project was unveiled by Hon. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri. Devendra Fadnavis, as part of his Maharashtra@75 vision. This initiative is an ambitious endeavor that utilizes cutting-edge technology to create an immersive virtual representation of Mumbai in the metaverse, that offers citizens an opportunity to experience the ongoing infra developments.





At the pivotal moment of the Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse launch, the stage was graced by Kaustubh Dhavse, Officer on Special Duty to the Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO of GOQii, who stood alongside Hon. Shri. Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, joined by Neeraj Roy, Managing Director & CEO of Hungama, Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-founder of Dream11 & Dream Sports, Aakrit Vaish, Co-founder & CEO of Haptik, Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO of BookMyShow and Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.





Hon. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri. Devendra Fadnavis said,“Mumbai Megapolis Metaverse will allow citizens to experience the transformation of Mumbai like never before through virtual reality. It's a testament to our commitment to transparency, allowing every Mumbaikar to witness firsthand the metamorphosis of our city, from current infrastructural developments to urban planning initiatives in collaboration with the BMC. Our vision extends beyond the present, aiming to elevate Mumbai and MMR's contribution and enhance its stature as the city of the future. A case in point is the Atal Setu bridge, a 22 KM engineering marvel and India's longest sea bridge which has reduced the travel time between south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai from 2 hours to 20 minutes. This bridge is a game changer in enhancing the connectivity of the city significantly reducing travel time and saving fuel consumption. The Navi Mumbai International Airport which will be ready by the end of 2024 and the Atal Setu bridge will collectively revolutionize the way we live, commute, and perceive our city, setting a benchmark for urban development and showcasing the potential of Mumbai and the MMR region as leaders in innovation and progress on the global stage.”





Day 2 of Mumbai Tech Week not only showcased the strength and diversity of Mumbai's tech ecosystem but also reinforced the city's position as a leading hub for technological innovation and entrepreneurship in India.





Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) is a non-profit, independent industry association formed with the mission of advancing the tech ecosystem of Mumbai. Formed by some of the city's most successful tech founders, TEAM is on a mission to promote Mumbai as the hub for tech entrepreneurship. Its 46 members include founders from Mumbai-based tech companies BillDesk, BookMyShow, CitiusTech, Dream11, Eruditus, Fino, Games 24x7, GOQii, Gupshup, Haptik, Hungama, LEAD Group, Nazara Tech, Pepperfry, PharmEasy, Pine Labs, Purplle, Route Mobile, Shaadi, The Good Glamm Group, upGrad, Upstox, Zepto, Zeta, among others.





TEAM provides resources, networking opportunities, and support to tech startups in the city. It is the voice for advocating policies and engaging with the government to help Mumbai's tech ecosystem thrive. With the aim to drive innovation and unleash its full potential, TEAM helps Mumbai's tech enterprises synergize, collaborate, and support to break barriers and achieve greater things.





