Piramal Realty Unveils Innovative CGI & 3D Billboard Campaign For Its New Phase 'Vana' At Piramal Revanta, Mulund

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Out-of-Home advertising is witnessing a transformation with innovative concepts across industries. The real estate industry too has caught up with the trend, with developers creating immersive activations as part of their marketing strategies. Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group has demonstrated their commitment to innovation by acquiring a set of three digital billboards at Sion, Mumbai, amidst a bustling Eastern Express highway, with a 3D activation that is catching the attention of locals and social media users. This initiative is an integral component of Piramal Realty's marketing campaign for its latest launch, Vana, at Piramal Revanta, Mulund. Vana is set to reshape the definition of luxury, establishing an even deeper connection with nature in Mulund's micro market. Showcasing a vibrant tapestry of expansive greenery and a thriving ecosystem, the campaign creatively incorporates biophilia and the inclusiveness of nature to communicate a compelling narrative. The hoardings creatively feature a dragon fly that transitions between screens in its natural habitat amidst dense foliage, depicting the offering of a serene private paradise for residents. Leveraging anamorphic 3D billboards and cutting-edge CGI creatives, this campaign visually captivates audiences, immersing them in the enchanting oasis offered by Piramal Realty. The campaign will run across various platforms – social media, digital interfaces, print media, and billboards.





3D Billboard for 'Vana' at Piramal Revanta at Sion





Mr. Kyron Dinshaw, Joint Vice President-Marketing & Commercial Leasing at Piramal Realty, expressed his enthusiasm about the campaign stating, "Outdoor media is extensively utilized by the real estate industry. Brands are using the outdoor canvas to further offer consumers an immersive experience with blended reality. Hyper realistic anamorphic installations are globally trending, and we have witnessed automobile, technology, and footwear brands using 3D OOH advertising. At Piramal Realty, we continually seek new and creative avenues to connect with our customers. Our latest phase Vana, at Piramal Revanta represents a harmonious blend of luxury living and natural serenity. Our campaign, highlighting anamorphic 3D billboards and CGI creatives, aims to captivate audiences and underscore the distinctive features of this phase. Our CGI Billboard has been well received by the real estate industry and our customers. This initiative breaks traditional clutter and aligns with our commitment to redefine the real estate arena by fostering creativity and innovation."





Vana, the new phase at Piramal Revanta, is nestled in a serene 12-acre ecosystem at the foothills of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Offering low-density living with spacious 2BHKs, 3BHKs & 3BHKs+Study residences, Vana is set to raise the bar for meaningful living in Mulund's micro market. What truly distinguishes this new phase is that it is an extraordinary 3-acre private paradise, with just two towers in it - a rare gem within developments of this scale. Offering extensive green landscapes, two clubhouses, over 50 thoughtfully curated world class amenities and an avant-garde double-height entrance lobby featuring a 12,500 sq. ft. drop-off, Vana redefines urban living in a harmonious retreat where nature and luxury seamlessly converge.





About Piramal Realty

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 13 Mn. sq. ft. of residential and commercial real estate under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested $235 million for a minority stake in the company. Piramal Realty aims to set a gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's innovative developments not only capture a cutting-edge and contemporary ethos but also aim to adopt a more intuitive interpretation of luxury. This distinctive approach celebrates the harmonious integration of nature, greenery, spaciousness, natural light, ventilation, and the inherent connection with biophilia, encapsulating the essence of community living.