Nitin Gadkari To Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 13,000 Cr In K’Taka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 21 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is taking up Karnataka tour on Thursday to participate in various programmes across the state.

Gadkari will give green signal to the commencement of 15 projects of Rs 6,975 crore in north Karnataka region. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various road projects worth Rs 6,168 crore.

Union Minister Gadkari will leave New Delhi in a special flight and arrive at Belagavi city on Thursday morning. He will take part in a public programme organised in the premises of Belagavi District Stadium at 12.30 p.m.

Gadkari will reach Shivamogga city by 2.40 p.m and also address a gathering at Nehru Stadium. He will take part in inauguration and laying of foundation for a slew of road projects at 3.15 p.m.

He will then reach Art of Living Centre in Bengaluru and take part in a religious function.

He will leave for Maharashtra on Friday morning.