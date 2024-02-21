(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Eisai to Boost Initiatives on Greenhouse Gas Reduction, Aiming to Achieve Net Zero by 2050 Participation in JCI Race to Zero Circle and Approval for SBT 1.5degC Target

TOKYO, Feb 21, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has received approval to participate in the Japan Climate Initiative (JCI) Race to Zero Circle, which commits to achieve net zero* by 2050, as part of its mid- and long-term initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Eisai also received approval for the SBT 1.5°C target, a new GHG reduction target, by“Science Based Targets (SBT) initiatives”, as outlined below.



55% reduction of GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by FY2030 (compared to FY2019). 27.5% reduction of GHG emissions (Scope 3 emissions based on purchased products and services) by FY2030 (compared to FY2019).

Scope 1: Direct emission of GHG released into the air by the use of fossil fuel

Scope 2: Indirect emission of GHG with use of electricity and steam purchased from others

Scope 3: Indirect emission of GHG by supply chain excluding Eisai

Upon the establishment of the Paris Agreement at the 21st

Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP21) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in December 2015, global common initiatives have been accelerated to the limit the global temperature rise to within 1.5°C of above pre-industrial levels (1.5°C target), and to by extension achieve net zero by 2050.

The need for immediate action to achieve the 1.5°C target was reaffirmed at the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in December 2023. Eisai set a SBT 2.0°C target (30% reduction of GHG emissions by FY2030 compared to FY2016) in FY2019, achieving the goal for three consecutive years by FY2022, accomplishing a 60% reduction of emissions compared to the baseline FY2016 level. In order to achieve Net Zero by 2050, Eisai continues to strengthen its GHG reduction initiatives though the JCI Race to Zero Circle and the newly approved SBT 1.5°C target, as well as our continued commitment to the global initiative RE100.

Eisai's corporate concept is to give first thought to patients and the people in the daily living domain, and increase the benefits that health care provides to them as well as meet their diversified healthcare needs worldwide. To realize this

human health care

(hhc) concept,

it is essential to ensure the sustainability of the global environment, which is the basis of its business activities.

Eisai will promote its initiatives to mitigate climate change in line with its set goals in order to support people to“live their fullest lives” through ensuring social sustainability.

*Net Zero (the SBTi definition of net-zero)



Reducing scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions to zero or to a residual level that is consistent with reaching net-zero emissions at the global or sector level in eligible 1.5°C -aligned pathways. Neutralizing any residual emissions at the net-zero target year and any GHG emissions released into the atmosphere thereafter.



About The Japan Climate Initiative (JCI)



The Japan Climate Initiative (JCI) is a network committed to forging communication and the exchange of strategies and solutions among all actors, such as Japanese companies, local governments, research institutions and NGOs, that are implementing climate actions. JCI Race to Zero Circle is an official partner of Race To Zero, a global campaign promoted by the United Nations (UN).

Please refer to

JCI website for further details.

About Race To Zero

Race To Zero is a global campaign rallying non-state actors – including companies, cities, regions, financial, educational, and healthcare institutions – to take rigorous and immediate action to achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. Five criteria known as 5P's (Pledge, Plan, Proceed, Publish and Persuade) apply to all members who join Race to Zero.

About Science Based Target (SBT) initiative

SBT initiative is an international joint initiative by CDP, which is a global non-governmental organization (NGO) running an environmental information disclosure program, the UN Global Compact (UNGC), the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the World Resources Institute (WRI). SBT is a set of science-based targets for Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reduction goals, which is reviewed and approved by the SBT initiative and globally embraced as a de facto standard.

Please refer to

SBT initiative website for further details.

About Eisai's Environmental Initiatives

The protection of the global environment, which is the foundation of our business activities, is not only an important, management issue for Eisai, but also has a significant impact on the lives of patients and the people in the daily living domain. It is also closely connected to Eisai's contribution to social sustainability from a long-term perspective as stated in our Articles of Incorporation. Under“the ENW Environmental Protection Policy”and“Environmental Management Vision”, Eisai is committed to providing solutions to social issues by enhancing its environmental activities.

Please refer to

our website

for Eisai's environmental commitments.

Media Inquiries:

Public Relations Department

Eisai Co., Ltd.

+81-(0)3-3817-5120

Source: EisaiSectors: BioTech