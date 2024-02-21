Kabir Downplays IEA Absence From Doha Meeting

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The absence of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) from the Doha meeting does not mean troubled relations with the world, says the deputy premier for political affairs.

About the UN-convened meeting, Maulvi Abdul Kabir said on Tuesday IEA was trying to have more meaningful and positive participation in such gatherings.

According to a statement from the Presidential Palace, Maulvi Abdul Kabir made the remarks during a meeting with the Japanese ambassador in Kabul.

Ambassador Takeyoshi Kormaya said his country had long historic ties with Afghanistan and was eager to further expand these relations.

He added his country wanted to play an important and constructive role in boosting relations between Afghanistan and the world.

Kormaya promised Japan's continued humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. His country was ready to implement reconstruction, development, health and capacity building projects in Afghanistan, he added.

Kormaya believed the UN-called meeting on Afghanistan in Doha was a good opportunity for interaction between the world and IEA.

It was important for Afghanistan to send its representation to such meetings in the future, the diplomat opined.

Both UN and Afghanistan must take positive steps to pave the way for the caretaker government's recognition, he suggested.

The deputy prime minister thanked Japan for its humanitarian assistance, hoping the aid would continue in the future as well.

Kabir acknowledged Japan had always supported Afghanistan in building peace, stability and development besides executing reconstruction projects.

Kabir affirmed IEA's commitment to servicing the people without any discrimination and including all Afghans in the government.

As a matter of policy, he said, IEA will not let Afghanistan pose a threat to any country. No one would be allowed to use Afghanistan's soil against anyone.

The deputy PM said IEA was ready to send its representative to the Doha conference on its conditions. But the organisers lost the opportunity, he regretted.

However, Kabir explained, IEA's absence did not mean troubled relations and lack of interaction with the global fraternity.

He said the interim government believed in dialogue and wanted to resolve all issue through negotiations.“We respect the concerns of all of countries and are ready to respond.”

The two-day meeting on Afghanistan, chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, ended on Monday evening.

Representatives from 28 international organisations and countries took part in the conference.

No UN special envoy was appointed during the meeting, but Guterres said they would continue to consultations on the proposal.

He said participants had agreed on the appointment of UN's special envoy for Afghanistan but they needed more consultations.

Guterres added the conference was fruitful because important discussions about Afghanistan took place for two days.

About the aim of the meeting, he said:“We want a peaceful Afghanistan, a country at peace with itself and peace with its neighbours and able to assume the commitments and international obligations of a sovereign state and a capable country to carryout its commitments.”

aw/mud

Visits: 14