Web3.0 Open Comic Platform Memetoon To List MEME Tokens On Major Global Virtual Asset Exchange Gate.Io

The Memetoon Foundation, an innovative project that integrates blockchain technology and tokens into an open NFT comic platform for Web3.0, announced on February 19, 2024, that it will list MEME tokens on the major global exchange Gate.

The Memetoon Foundation is pioneering the development of an open comic platform that combines blockchain technology and tokens with Web3.0 and NFTs. The project is set to be listed on Gate on February 19, 2024. However, due to ticker issues, MEMETOON (MEME) tokens will be traded as MEMETOON (MEMETOON).

Gate, currently headquartered in the Cayman Islands and established in 2013, acquired in 2017, is one of the world's most widely used major global virtual asset exchanges. As of February 16, 2024, it has listed 3301 markets, ranking 8th among global exchanges according to CMC data.

The listing has prompted collaboration between the Memetoon Foundation and Gate, leading to the preparation of a startup event. Starting from February 17, the Memetoon Foundation plans to conduct an airdrop event, distributing a total of 2,667,835 Memetoon tokens, with an estimated total value of $30,000 based on current market prices.

A representative from the Memetoon Foundation stated,“Due to the challenges posed by the industry's international market entry and the relatively slow development, we are committed to bringing new vitality, innovation, and paradigm shifts to the industry through various strategies and supportive features such as international accessibility with blockchain, Web3.0, open comics, NFTs, AI, and secondary copyright processing. Additionally, we are actively selecting or establishing global operating companies to maximize token utilization and liquidity. We appreciate your attention and anticipation.”