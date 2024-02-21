               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ayushman Bharat: Govt Gets More Ambitious With Its Health Insurance Scheme


2/21/2024 4:02:22 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Union health ministry plans to expand the scope of its flagship cashless health insurance scheme, covering more expensive cancer and transplant-related surgeries and treatments for individuals from poor families.

