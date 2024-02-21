Most Outstanding Legal Mind: PM Narendra Modi On Legal Legend Fali Sam Nariman Demise

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The passing of esteemed Indian jurist Fali Sam Nariman has sent shockwaves through the nation, with social media flooded with tributes and condolences. Lauded as a \"Bhishma Pitamah of Lawyer community,\" Nariman's legacy is being celebrated by lawyers, politicians, and citizens alike. PM Narendra Modi remembered Nariman as“outstanding legal minds and intellectuals.”“Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens. I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” PM Modi said in a post on X.Nariman argued several landmark cases throughout his illustrious career. His contributions were duly acknowledged with prestigious awards like the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007 Read | Who is Fali Sam Nariman? 'Bhishma Pitamah' of lawyer community represented these landmark casesToday, February 21 marks a sombre day for the Indian legal fraternity as eminent jurist and senior advocate, Fali Sam Nariman, breathed his last at the age of 95. Nariman, a distinguished figure who etched his name in Indian legal history, leaves behind a rich legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come.“Deeply saddened to learn that Fali Nariman, the acknowledged doyen of the Bar, passed away. He was more than a lawyer practising in Courts: he was a jurist, author, chronicler of our times and a moral force in turbulent times. I salute his memory and offer my heartfelt condolences to Justice (Retd) R F Nariman and other members of his family,” Veteran Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, said Read | Eminent jurist and Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Fali Nariman passes away at 95“Very sad news. Eminent Jurist Fali S Nariman Passes Away. He was also regarded as the Bhishma Pitamah of the Lawyer community. A great lawyer & close friend of our family. His passing away at this critical juncture is an enormous loss for our country,” said Prashant Bhushan, Indian public interest lawyer at the Supreme Court of India in a post on microblogging website X (formerly Twitter).“The passing away of eminent jurist, senior advocate, and a fierce votary of Constitutional Civil Liberties, Fali S Nariman is a huge loss to the legal system. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, his unwavering commitment to his principles remained steadfast and admirable. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and compatriots. May his soul rest in peace,” said, Mallikarjun Kharge, President of Indian National Congress Party on social media post.“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Fali Nariman, whose demise leaves a profound void in the legal community. His contributions have not only shaped landmark cases, but have also inspired generations of jurists to uphold the sanctity of our Constitution and civil liberties. May his commitment to justice and fairness continue to guide us, even in his absence,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.“Shocked to learn that eminent jurist and distinguished constitutional lawyer Shri Fali Nariman has passed away. His wisdom was one of the building blocks of our nation's legal system. His demise is a huge loss, but his legacy will remain immortalised in the hearts and minds of all Indians. His works will continue to inspire us. My prayers are with his family. Om Shanti,” said Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal.“Fali Nariman. A great son of India passes away. Not just one of the greatest lawyers of our country but one of the finest human beings who stood like a colossus above all . The corridors of the court will never be the same without him. May his soul rest in peace,” said, Kapil Sibal, Member of Rajya Sabha.
