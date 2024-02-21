Ameen Sayani, Renowned Radio Presenter And Voice Of Geetmala, Passes Away At 91

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Ameen Sayani, former radio presenter, popular for his show Binaca Geetmala passed away on Tuesday, February 20 Sayani, who helped popularise All India Radio in India, passed away in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest. Sayani's funeral will take place on Thursday, February 22, as the family is waiting for some relatives to arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday son Rajil Sayani confirmed the news about his father's death at 91 years of age, reported Indianexpress. Rajil Sayani informed that his father, Ameen Sayani, suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night, following which he was immediately rushed to Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital. The iconic radio presenter who hosted the popular show Binaca Geetmala passed away in HN Reliance Hospital read: Farmers protest: From mobile internet ban to traffic advisory for Delhi, Noida, Guargaon; Here are top 10 pointsRajil Sayani said,“The doctors at the hospital attended him but couldn't save him and he was declared dead,” reported com read: Alexei Navalny death: Over 400 arrested as Russia cracks down against supporters of Vladimir Putin criticAmeen Sayani was renowned for his show Binaca Geetmala that was broadcasted over Radio Ceylon and later over Vividh Bharati for a total of over 42 years. During his career, he produced, compiled (or spoken for) over 54,000 radio programmes and 19,000 spots/jingles since 1951. Sayani was also a part of various movies throughout the years where he appeared in the role of an announcer in some events, such as Bhoot Bungla, Teen Devian, Boxer, and Qatl Modi in a social media post on X, tweeted,“Shri Ameen Sayani Ji's golden voice on the airwaves had a charm and warmth that endeared him to people across generations. Through his work, he played an important role in revolutionising Indian broadcasting and nurtured a very special bond with his listeners. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family, admirers and all radio lovers. May his soul rest in peace.”Also read: Rainfall alert! IMD predicts light showers in Delhi today, temperature expected to dip. Check full weather forecast hereNetizens were quick to respond to veteran radio presenter's death and have been showring tributeson social media in honour of the legend Managing Editor at Hindustan Times, Sonal Kalra, in a socioal media post said,“The Golden voice of Indian radio- Ameen Sayani - passed away. What a legend. Binaca geetmala will forever stay iconic. He was 91.”Also read: Weather news: IMD issues 'Yellow alert' for hailstorm in THESE states; Wet spell continues with snowfall, rainfall todayCongress leader, Pawan Khera posted,““Behnon aur bhaiyon, Main aapka dost Ameen Sayani bol raha hoon, aur aap sun rahe hain Binaca Geetmala.” This voice made growing up in the 80s so full of music.”Also read: Weather news: IMD issues 'Yellow alert' for hailstorm in THESE states; Wet spell continues with snowfall, rainfall todayHe added, \"We would sit glued to the radio on Wednesday evenings - enthralled by his voice and the songs that he brought in our slow paced lives.\"Also read: NASA's spacecraft grabs 4.5 billion-year-old rocks from asteroid; Here's what it reveals about earliest signs of lifeA user commented,“His voice, synonymous with the golden era of radio, nd the timeless #Geetmala, will forever echo n our hearts.”
