9Th Edition Of The Raisina Dialogue Begins Today: Here's All You Need To Know About The Conference

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi is all set to host the ninth edition of the Raisina Dialogue from today (Wednesday) till Friday (February 23). Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), the conference will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic (Greece) Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is the Chief Guest 9th Raisina Dialogue will witness the participation of Ministers, former Heads of State and Heads of Government, Military Commanders, Captains of Industry, Technology Leaders, Academics, Journalists, Scholars on Strategic Affairs, Experts from leading Think Tanks, and youth from more than 100 nations the course of three days, decision makers and thought leaders from around the world will engage each other across conversations in various formats, the MEA said in a statement. Over 2,500 participants from about 115 countries will be joining the dialogue in person, and the proceedings will be viewed by millions across the world on various digital platforms is everything that you need to know about the Raisina Dialogue:Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. Every year, leaders in politics, business, media, and civil society converge in New Delhi to discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of contemporary matters.\"The Dialogue is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion, involving heads of state, cabinet ministers and local government officials, who are joined by thought leaders from the private sector, media and academia,\" according to ORF's website of Raisina Dialogue 2024The theme of the 2024 edition is \"Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create”.Over the course of three days, decision makers and thought leaders of the world will engage each other across conversations in various formats, over six thematic pillars:Tech Frontiers: Regulations and RealitiesPeace with the Planet: Invest and InnovateWar and Peace: Armouries and AsymmetriesDecolonising Multilateralism: Institutions and InclusionThe Post 2030 Agenda: People and ProgressDefending Democracy: Society and SovereigntyAgenda for Day 1: Raisina Dialogue 2024India-Armenia DialogueIndia and Armenia are building a partnership at a time when the global political and economic order is undergoing a reinvention. India-Armenia ties stand at the precipice of a reinvention of global geo-economics. The Yerevan-New Delhi bilateral is expanding into a definitive strategic relationship, with significant cooperation from the defence sector to critical technologies, minerals to pharmaceuticals. This dialogue aims to bring the best minds from both sides to the Raisina platform and develop both ambitious blueprints and practical steps First: Reforming MultilateralismAs the world faces new wars, resurgent conflicts and human crises the United Nations Security Council's ability to function effectively and fairly is being questioned ever more widely. Its permanent membership does not reflect the reality of representation and influence in the 21st century, and its resolutions' efficacy is dwindling. The wars in Gaza and Ukraine are a strong indictment of the Security Council's role; and thus, calls for its equitable and just reform must be answered.



MENAFN21022024007365015876ID1107879050