Delhi Chalo March: Govt Invites Farmer Leaders For Fifth Round Discussion On MSP

- Live Mint) "Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest News: Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday announced that the Government of India is ready to discuss all issues like Minimum Support Price (MSP) demand, and stubble issue in the fifth round a post on X (formerly Twitter), Arjun Munda wrote, After the fourth round, the government is ready to discuss all the issues like MSP demand, crop diversification, stubble issue, FIR in the fifth round.\"“I again invite the farmer leaders for discussion. It is important for us to maintain peace,” he added the fourth round of talks with the Centre, the farmer leaders resumed the 'Delhi Chalo' march on Wednesday morning. The non-political Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a \"Delhi Chalo\" call, urging the BJP-led Centre to accede to their demands Read | Live updates on Delhi Chalo Farmers Protest todayCommencing their march to the national capital on Tuesday, farmers from Punjab faced hindrance from security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, situated between Punjab and Haryana Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor, Sarwan Singh Pandher, on Wednesday reiterated the demand for a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) and assured a 'peaceful' approach going ahead farmers' leader emphasized that all farmers would not proceed together in the 'Dilli Chalo' march; instead, only the farmer leaders would march towards the national capital.\"We have decided that no farmer, youth will march forward. Leaders will march ahead. We will not attack our Jawans. We will go peacefully. All this can be ended if they (central govt) make a law on MSP,\" Sarwan Singh Pandher said while speaking to ANI conveyed a plea to the nation's youth to carry forward the cause peacefully, even if the farm leaders 'die' while protesting. \"Even if we die today, we urge the youth of the country to take this ahead peacefully,\" he said.
Farmer leaders had rejected the government's proposal to buy pulses, maize, and cotton crops at guaranteed prices for five years, and announced they would continue with their 'Delhi chalo' agitation said the proposal was not in their interest, adding that they want a legal MSP guarantee for all 23 crops, not just pulses, maize, and cotton.
