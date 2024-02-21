From Gas Masks To Modified Bulldozer Cabins, How Farmers Planning To Breach Shambhu Border

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 'Delhi Chalo' march, that is called by protesting farmers, resumed today (February 21) after unsuccessful talks with the government regarding guaranteed crop prices. Undeterred by the heavy police presence that attempts to avoid their attempt to cross the Punjab-Haryana border last week, farmers are now donning gas masks and fortified gear, gearing up to confront security forces and breach barricades.

Authorities have seized highways leading to the national capital with cement blocks, metal containers, barbed wire, and iron spikes to prevent a recurrence of the 2021 farmers' protests. The protesters have brought excavators and JCB machines with modified cabins, along with anti-riot shields and gas masks to counter tear gas shells. Thousands of sandbags are also prepared for constructing makeshift paths through non-barricaded areas.

Farmers protest: 14,000 farmers to restart 'Delhi Chalo' march from Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border

Haryana Police have raised concerns and requested their Punjab counterparts to seize bulldozers and earthmoving equipment en route to the interstate border. The fear is that these machines might be used to forcibly breach barricades, posing a significant security threat.

The Haryana DGP highlighted the potential danger posed by modified earthmoving equipment, emphasizing the need to prevent their use at the border.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav has directed law enforcement officials to impede the movement of heavy equipment towards the Haryana-Punjab border. The directive involves laying 'nakas,' conducting patrols, and taking necessary steps to halt the progress of JCBs, proclaines (diggers), tippers, hydras, and other earthmoving equipment.

Kerala: Over 30 Law College students protest, threaten suicide citing management irregularities in Thodupuzha

At the core of the farmers' protest is the demand for legislation guaranteeing minimum prices for their produce. Additionally, protesters seek the fulfillment of promises to double their income, loan waivers, and the withdrawal of legal cases initiated against them during the 2021 protests. Since their march was halted on February 13, farmers have been camped at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on the Punjab and Haryana border.