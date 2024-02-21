Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Wedding: Phera After 3 Pm; Know More Info

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani will marry in Goa today (February 21). The 'phera' will take place after 3 p.m. at ITC Grand South Goa, in the company of friends and family.

The pre-wedding celebrations began with a haldi ceremony a few days earlier. On Feb 20, they had their sangeet, which included special performances by their friends and family.



Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both their cultures. The choice of an early evening wedding reflects the couple's desire for a bright and cheerful.

The wedding ceremony is intended to include a mix of traditional and modern components, with the couple integrating personal touches into the ceremonies.