(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The birth of Akaay Kohli, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's second child, has ignited excitement among fans, particularly speculating about Akaay's potential future with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Memes playfully referencing AB de Villiers' earlier prediction on Kohli's family growth have flooded social media, adding a humorous twist to the joyous occasion. Fans eagerly await the unfolding chapters of Akaay Kohli's journey, envisioning a possible partnership with AB de Villiers son, John de Villiers at RCB.

